One Of The Most Affordable Towns On Italy's Amalfi Coast Is A Less Touristy Hub With The Same Beauty
When exploring the Amalfi Coast, visitors will want to choose a gateway town carefully. Picking the right home base on the Amalfi Coast is a game-changer, especially for budget travelers, since accommodation-hopping between towns can drain both your wallet and your energy fast.
Located on the Amalfi Coast's southeastern edge, the vibrant port city of Salerno offers a budget-friendly and authentic Italian experience without sacrificing stunning coastal views. A user on TripAdvisor described Salerno as offering more accommodation options than the tiny villages along the Amalfi Coast. Another traveler, FlyingKiwi1, agreed, "Easy to get to from Rome via fast train. Easy to get to Amalfi, Pompeii and Paestum. Restaurants and food were fantastic and interesting old city."
Reaching Salerno is simple and convenient, with high-speed trains from Naples taking less than an hour. Regional train tickets start at around $6 USD, while high-speed tickets are approximately $17 USD. If you're coming from Rome, expect a travel time of over an hour via a high-speed train, with tickets ranging from $20 to $115 USD, depending on class. Plus, the newly built Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport, located just 12 miles away from the city center, welcomes even more international visitors to the coast.
Explore Salerno's historic sites and natural beauty
Salerno is an excellent launching point for exploring the Amalfi Coast, with convenient access to stunning coastal towns. From Salerno, it's easy to hop on a ferry or a bus to visit Positano, Amalfi, or Vietri sul Mare. The SITA bus network runs regularly along the coast, with tickets costing just a few dollars depending on the distance traveled. Ferries in between towns tend to be less crowded and offer more scenic views with no parking or traffic woes. Or, experience the Amalfi Coast by hiking inn to inn through vineyards and lemon groves on a trail that connects 13 towns on the coast.
There are plenty of attractions to see around town before exploring the other nearby cities. Start at the Cathedral of Salerno, a stunning 11th-century structure, a masterpiece of Romanesque architecture. Visitors will first notice the pair of lion statues guarding the entrance and admire the intricate Sistine Chapel-like frescos and ceilings.
Next, head a few blocks west to the Minerva Botanical Garden (one of the country's oldest), which is used for medicinal purposes. For approximately $3 USD, you'll gain access to terraced gardens founded in the Middle Ages. Another not-to-be-missed attraction is the Arechi Castle. This medieval fortress-style castle is perched around 1000 feet above the city, overlooking the gulf. Dating back to either the Roman period or the 6th century, it features architectural details of those eras with watchtowers, drawbridges, and even a small archaeological museum with artifacts like ceramics.
Affordable stays and cheap eats in Salerno
Compared with overnight stays in some of the other best-preserved medieval towns on the Amalfi Coast, Salerno has plenty of affordable options for budget-conscious travelers. Affordable accommodations, such as Salerno Experience Hostel or bed and breakfast guesthouses like Contrada Cafaro, will run you about $25 to $50 USD at the time of writing. During peak season in Sorrento, the cost of a double room can start at $100 USD, but can get upwards of $370 USD for a basic room on the Amalfi Coast.
When it comes to dining, Salerno offers more reasonably priced meals than nearby popular tourist cities. Grab a panuozzo, essentially a "pizza sandwich," for just a few Euros from Da Salvatore Rosticceria, located steps away from the pier. For dinner, visit Pizzeria La Smorfia, with whole — and authentic — Neapolitan pizzas starting at just $6 USD. If you're in the mood for something more upscale, like freshly prepared seafood, head to Streettico Gastropescheria for dishes that won't set you back more than $15, like calamari or seafood salad with cuttlefish, octopus, and prawns.
The city's affordability extends to its nightlife as well. Many bars and cafes like Cuba Libre Cafe offer aperitivo deals similar to happy hour where you can enjoy a drink and a small appetizer for under $20 USD. Whether you're enjoying a leisurely meal, grabbing a quick espresso before heading to the other coastal cities, or sipping a limoncello by the waterfront, Salerno proves that you don't need to spend a fortune to experience the best of the Amalfi Coast.