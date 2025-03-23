One Of The Most Affordable Towns On Italy's Amalfi Coast Is A Less Touristy Hub With The Same Beauty

When exploring the Amalfi Coast, visitors will want to choose a gateway town carefully. Picking the right home base on the Amalfi Coast is a game-changer, especially for budget travelers, since accommodation-hopping between towns can drain both your wallet and your energy fast.

Located on the Amalfi Coast's southeastern edge, the vibrant port city of Salerno offers a budget-friendly and authentic Italian experience without sacrificing stunning coastal views. A user on TripAdvisor described Salerno as offering more accommodation options than the tiny villages along the Amalfi Coast. Another traveler, FlyingKiwi1, agreed, "Easy to get to from Rome via fast train. Easy to get to Amalfi, Pompeii and Paestum. Restaurants and food were fantastic and interesting old city."

Reaching Salerno is simple and convenient, with high-speed trains from Naples taking less than an hour. Regional train tickets start at around $6 USD, while high-speed tickets are approximately $17 USD. If you're coming from Rome, expect a travel time of over an hour via a high-speed train, with tickets ranging from $20 to $115 USD, depending on class. Plus, the newly built Salerno Costa d'Amalfi Airport, located just 12 miles away from the city center, welcomes even more international visitors to the coast.