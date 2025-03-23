A Charming Historic Village In Greece's Breathtaking Mountains Is A Refreshingly Tourist-Free Destination
Nestled within the staggering giants of the Vardousia mountain range of central Greece is a quaint and quiet village that has remained relatively untouched by tourism. Ano Chora is renowned for its peaceful beauty and traditional Greek atmosphere, unspoiled by modernity. Here, you'll find a taste of old Greece with delicious local cuisine, small welcoming taverns, and cozy guesthouses. This village is the ultimate retreat for those seeking tranquility alongside breathtaking landscapes.
Situated around 32 miles from the more well-known coastal town of Nafpaktos, this Vardousian village is known by locals as a great place to recharge one's batteries. Surrounded by streams and forests, Ano Chora is an idyllic natural escape that gives visitors the chance to hike and enjoy the region's clean mountain air. On the border of the rivers Mornos and Evinos, Ano Chora's surrounding landscape is littered with incredible trekking routes, old churches, monasteries, and ruins, making this quiet place a perfect way to enjoy all that Greece has to offer without the crowds.
Transportation, restaurants, and accommodations at Ano Chora
A nearly four-hour drive from Athens and its international airport and six hours from Thessaloniki, with a two-and-a-half hour drive from the nearest airport of Araxos, Ano Chora is somewhat secluded by Greek standards — which means you'll find unspoiled, authentic Greek charm here. Its small population of around 400 people means that Ano Chora is relatively quiet all year round, but the locals cherish this under-the-radar spot, with cobbled streets and forest vistas that look just like Italy.
Old-world charm is a defining feature of Ano Chora, and visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the town's establishments, quaint taverns, and small coffee shops that make anyone feel instantly at home. Head to Taverna Patouxas Vasilios, a charming little taverna that dishes up traditional Greek cuisine and boasts a near five-star rating on Google. Try the slow-cooked lamb or the delicious pumpkin pie to truly understand the region's food culture.
In terms of accommodation, Oreades Guesthouse is top of the list (with high ratings on both Tripadvisor and Google). This welcoming spot is surrounded by mountains, with a private pool and cozy fireplaces to help the most weary of travelers unwind. One small tip: When interacting with locals, be sure to avoid this common American gesture at all costs and think twice about waving "hello" in Greece, particularly in small towns like Ano Chora.
The best cultural sites and hiking trails in the region
Ano Chora has much to offer culturally, being scattered with old monuments, historic churches, and beautiful examples of classical architecture throughout. When in town, make sure to stop by the Church of Agia Paraskevi, a magnificent religious monument with impressive black stone bell towers. Likewise, the Holy Monastery of Panagia Ampelakiotissa-Agios Polikarpos near Ampelakiotissa is another great place to see more religious architecture. Founded in 1456, the monastery stores some of the region's most important religious relics, such as the holy relic of Agios Polykarpos and a wood-carved iconstasis. Just over an hour's drive from the village is the Venetian Castle of Nafpaktos, an impressive Grecian castle that looks over the bay of Patras.
The lush forested landscape surrounding Ano Chora means that it is perfect for hiking and outdoor exploration. The hiking route from Ano Chora to Ambelakiotissa, also known as the Hercules Path, will take you on a fantastic trail through Kakavou Gorge, a roughly three-hour walk on which you'll see some of the best scenery in the Vardousia mountain range. Hiking in this region is best done in the fall when temperatures are more moderate. Prepare to walk through forests of stunning fir and chestnut trees on a route tracing back to the times when ancient myths were written. With so much diversity, Ano Chora effortlessly proves that it's one of the most underrated, crowd-free vacation spots in Greece.