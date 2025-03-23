A Charming Historic Village In Greece's Breathtaking Mountains Is A Refreshingly Tourist-Free Destination

A nearly four-hour drive from Athens and its international airport and six hours from Thessaloniki, with a two-and-a-half hour drive from the nearest airport of Araxos, Ano Chora is somewhat secluded by Greek standards — which means you'll find unspoiled, authentic Greek charm here. Its small population of around 400 people means that Ano Chora is relatively quiet all year round, but the locals cherish this under-the-radar spot, with cobbled streets and forest vistas that look just like Italy.

Old-world charm is a defining feature of Ano Chora, and visitors will be pleasantly surprised by the town's establishments, quaint taverns, and small coffee shops that make anyone feel instantly at home. Head to Taverna Patouxas Vasilios, a charming little taverna that dishes up traditional Greek cuisine and boasts a near five-star rating on Google. Try the slow-cooked lamb or the delicious pumpkin pie to truly understand the region's food culture.

In terms of accommodation, Oreades Guesthouse is top of the list (with high ratings on both Tripadvisor and Google). This welcoming spot is surrounded by mountains, with a private pool and cozy fireplaces to help the most weary of travelers unwind. One small tip: When interacting with locals, be sure to avoid this common American gesture at all costs and think twice about waving "hello" in Greece, particularly in small towns like Ano Chora.