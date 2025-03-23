The Hot Spring-Filled Base Camp Trek In Nepal That's Easier And More Affordable Than Everest
In 2023, over 150,000 visitors flocked to Nepal, a breathtaking landlocked nation whose terrain is 75% mountains, to engage in trekking activities. Indeed, the impressive Himalayas, whose name is derived from the Sanskrit words for "abode of snow," are an outdoor enthusiast's mecca, providing countless trails to explore. While adventurers can undertake many different treks here, two stand out for their exceptional beauty: Annapurna Base Camp (ABC) and Everest Base Camp (EBC). There are pros and cons for each, of course, which you should consider carefully if you only have time for one.
EBC is definitely the more famous of the two due to its namesake. While it is possible for beginners, generally, this difficult trail is best reserved for more experienced trekkers who aren't as pressed for time (or money, as EBC is also more expensive). EBC will provide a challenging yet rewarding experience and offer spectacular views of the highest peaks in the world. If you choose to do EBC, be sure to read these interesting facts about Mt. Everest that you may not know when planning your trip. And if you want the Everest experience with a side of luxury, you can also book a stay at Hotel Everest View, which can be reached from Kathmandu, the capital, and holds the Guinness World Record for highest-altitude hotel. Spend a few days in one of the world's highest hotel rooms boasting unmatched views of the tallest mountains on Earth before embarking on your Himalayan journey.
Alternatively, ABC is no second fiddle, despite being slightly less famous. This stunning trail winds through towering peaks, verdant valleys, and multi-ethnic villages, with soothing hot springs along the way. In fact, Islands recommends Annapurna Base Camp over its more popular rival, particularly for beginner or intermediate-level trekkers — and here's why.
Why choose the Annapurna Base Camp trail?
Accessibility is the first major difference between the two trails. Annapurna treks start from Pokhara, which can be easily reached by bus from the capital city (there's also an airport offering several daily flights if needed). Meanwhile, to travel to Lukla, the Everest trek starting point, you'll need to take a flight, which is notoriously prone to delays, disruptions, and cancellations due to the unpredictable weather. Accessibility also impacts the quality of the food and lodgings that dot the area — the remoteness of EBC means that it's more challenging to bring resources into the area, and options are thereby more limited and expensive. If finances are a concern for you, then ABC is certainly cheaper. Everything increases in price the higher you ascend, so you'll need a larger budget to tackle EBC.
Additionally, if you haven't trekked at a high altitude before, ABC will be a less jolting experience. The highest point at ABC is the camp itself, at 13,550 feet, whereas at EBC, you'll reach heights of 18,200 feet at the Kalapatthar lookout point. The increases in elevation are less dramatic with ABC as well. There's a greater chance of getting altitude sickness on EBC, which can involve symptoms like searing headaches, dizziness, physical exhaustion, or worse. And while the difference in length isn't too significant (ABC covers 68 miles, whereas, for EBC, it's 81 miles), you'll need to plan for a longer trip, both for the actual trek and acclimatization time. Despite being a shorter trail, the scenery on ABC is more varied, bringing you through thick jungles, subtropical forests, terraced rice paddies, and alpine landscapes. So, if you're not experienced in high-altitude trekking, have financial and time constraints, and want to see a wider variety of scenery, choose the breathtaking ABC trail.
A typical Annapurna Base Camp itinerary
You'll begin from the lakeside town of Pokhara, seven hours from Kathmandu. On the ascent, you'll cross the lengthy suspension bridge over the Bhurgundi River, passing verdant foliage on your way to Ghandruk. You'll get to hike through rhododendrons and oak trees and enjoy the alpine glow on the range at sunset. Forests will eventually transform into fields of colorful wildflowers and bamboo plants. Look out for shy Himalayan deer and mountain goats along the way. The Himalayas come into full view from Deurali onwards, with the spectacular Machhapuchhre, Gangapurna, and Annapurna III peaks in the near distance. Finally, ABC will appear, with the majestic Annapurna I peak beckoning you forward.
On the way down, you'll head to the endpoint of Jhinu, where a Jeep will take you back to Pokhara. Soothe your sore muscles in the rejuvenating Jhinu Danda hot springs before you go. During the trek, side trips are also possible — one worthy add-on is sunrise at Poon Hill, where you'll see the Annapurna range slowly come to life in the early morning light.
On the ascent, you'll be trekking five to seven hours per day and slightly more than that on the descent. Even though the timeframe can vary, allotting less than nine days would make it extremely challenging (it's also possible to complete certain sections by Jeep to shorten the journey). For the less experienced or injury-carrying hikers, nine to 11 days (at minimum, six days to ascend and three days to descend) is ideal. Arrange for at least a day on both ends of your trip to experience Pokhara, where you can take in sights like temples and caves, go on more adventures (paragliding or bungee-jumping), or simply recover in one of its many resorts, mountain lodges, and luxury hotels.
Food and lodgings on your Annapurna Base Camp trek
Part of the joy of this particular trek is experiencing Nepali tea house culture. Along the trail, you'll pass several mountain hamlets containing these tea houses, where you can stop for breaks and much-needed sustenance. Usually, offerings will include dal baht tarkari (lentil soup with rice and vegetable curry), thukpa (a hearty Tibetan noodle soup), and momos (meat and veggie dumplings), along with Western snacks like chocolate bars, bags of chips, and soda. Every tea house is different, as a variety of ethnic groups, including the Gurung, Thakali, and Magar peoples, have made the Annapurna region home and have their own cultural traditions and cooking styles. Wherever you stop, though, the food, along with the welcoming, generous spirit of the owners, will warm your heart and body.
You'll also be able to sleep in these tea houses and can typically book a room upon arrival — if you're not with a guide, you may need to inquire at a few places to secure your spot, as they can fill up. You can expect basic facilities, but you'll have a bed, warm blankets, and a shared bathroom (either Western-style or squat toilet). The tea houses are powered by solar panels with limited generator use in the evenings. However, you won't have heating (although many have large drum fires in the common space), so the rooms are chilly, and the water is cold, even more so the higher you ascend. For an additional fee, you can charge electronic devices and have a hot shower (not recommended at higher altitudes). Budget $20 to $40 for your daily needs if trekking solo. Hiring a guide or booking a group tour will bring up your costs, but the set price usually includes all major expenses, and accommodations will be organized for you.
Planning your visit to Nepal
Your Himalayan adventure will start in Kathmandu, Nepal's largest city and an affordable destination with delicious street food and ancient beauty. You'll fly into Tribhuvan, the only operating international airport in the country. If you're coming from the U.S., note that there are no direct flights to this destination. However, there are one-stop flights available from several American cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Los Angeles.
Citizens of most countries, including the U.S., can purchase a visa on arrival for tourism purposes at the airport for a period of 15 ($30), 30 ($50), or 90 ($125) days. You will also need a TIMS (Trekkers Information Management System) card, which you should carry on your person at all times. As of April 2023, the Nepalese government made it mandatory for all trekkers to hire an authorized guide to improve tourists' safety so they can help you organize the TIMS. You can also purchase this permit directly at the Nepal Tourism Board in Kathmandu or Pokhara for approximately $30 (paid in the local currency). Many recent visitors have shared that this mandatory guide rule is not enforced, particularly along the Annapurna circuit, so trekking independently is still an option. However, by hiring a guide, you are supporting the local tourism economy and helping to protect these heavily trafficked conservation areas.
When packing, bring all necessary items for a cold-weather, high-elevation trekking expedition, including layers of winter clothing, proper hiking boots, and a waterproof backpack. Water purification tablets and a remedy for altitude sickness, like Diamox (Acetazolamide), are also worth bringing, as per CDC recommendations. Expect to be carrying your backpack for the entirety of your trip (which will be much more exhausting at high altitudes) unless you are hiring a porter, so pack as lightly as possible.