The Hot Spring-Filled Base Camp Trek In Nepal That's Easier And More Affordable Than Everest

In 2023, over 150,000 visitors flocked to Nepal, a breathtaking landlocked nation whose terrain is 75% mountains, to engage in trekking activities. Indeed, the impressive Himalayas, whose name is derived from the Sanskrit words for "abode of snow," are an outdoor enthusiast's mecca, providing countless trails to explore. While adventurers can undertake many different treks here, two stand out for their exceptional beauty: Annapurna Base Camp (ABC) and Everest Base Camp (EBC). There are pros and cons for each, of course, which you should consider carefully if you only have time for one.

EBC is definitely the more famous of the two due to its namesake. While it is possible for beginners, generally, this difficult trail is best reserved for more experienced trekkers who aren't as pressed for time (or money, as EBC is also more expensive). EBC will provide a challenging yet rewarding experience and offer spectacular views of the highest peaks in the world. If you choose to do EBC, be sure to read these interesting facts about Mt. Everest that you may not know when planning your trip. And if you want the Everest experience with a side of luxury, you can also book a stay at Hotel Everest View, which can be reached from Kathmandu, the capital, and holds the Guinness World Record for highest-altitude hotel. Spend a few days in one of the world's highest hotel rooms boasting unmatched views of the tallest mountains on Earth before embarking on your Himalayan journey.

Alternatively, ABC is no second fiddle, despite being slightly less famous. This stunning trail winds through towering peaks, verdant valleys, and multi-ethnic villages, with soothing hot springs along the way. In fact, Islands recommends Annapurna Base Camp over its more popular rival, particularly for beginner or intermediate-level trekkers — and here's why.