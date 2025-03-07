Nepal's Largest City Is An Affordable Destination Offering Delicious Street Feasts And Ancient Beauty
Over the last 50 years, Nepal has become an incredibly popular international tourist destination, especially for those who love trekking and mountaineering. Yet, while Nepal's Himalayan ranges have become incredibly crowded, making the trails of neighboring Pakistan more appealing, the capital city of Kathmandu is an affordable destination that offers delicious street food and ancient beauty. Nepal is a skinny, mountainous country landlocked between India and China, and known mostly as the home of the world's most iconic peak: Mt. Everest. Nestled in the hills surrounding the Baghmati River, Kathmandu has been a center for trade and travel since it was founded in 723 A.D. It serves as the country's economic hub and is an important location for business and culture.
Kathmandu is Nepal's largest city and is also the home of the country's only international airport: Tribhuvan. There are no non-stop flights from the U.S. to Nepal. However, you can find plenty of flights with one layover from major U.S. cities. Booking.com states that the average cost of a round-trip flight to Nepal is $1,855 and it takes roughly 22 hours, though this can change depending on the season and airline. Surprisingly, the flight is the most expensive thing about visiting Kathmandu. With an average expected daily expenditure of around $43 including hotels and food (via Budget Your Trip), you can make a little go a long way in this stunningly beautiful ancient South Asian capital.
Kathmandu is a foodie's paradise
With unique blends of spices, Kathmandu certainly deserves a place on the list of best foodie destinations in all of Asia. The cuisine of Nepal centers mostly around rice, veggies, and lentils, and shares many similarities to neighboring Tibet and India, the very best country in Asia for vegetarians. Nepalese delicacies such as momos (dumplings filled with spiced meats), chatamari (crispy rice pancakes), thukpa (hearty Tibetan-style noodle soup), and the staple meal of dal bhat (lentil soup with rice) should excite the appetite of any ardent foodie.
Kathmandu itself is renowned for its street food. Sampling it is a great way to immerse yourself in the local culture. On virtually every street corner you can find vendors or markets selling savory meals of the aforementioned dishes as well as sweet treats like sel roti (a sweet rice doughnut) and delicious butter tea or lassi (a sweet yogurt drink). And don't think you will need to pay very much for this local fare. Eating in Kathmandu is an excellent value for money. Plates of momos or dal bhat average between $1 to $5 each, while full restaurant meals typically only cost about $25. If you're concerned about currency exchange, it's better to get some bills in advance at the airport or at your local exchange before you travel. If not, there are reliable ATMs in Kathmandu but once you leave the big city and head into the mountains, ATMs can be hard to find or are unreliable.
Kathmandu is the capital of ancient Nepalese architecture
Thanks to its status as an ancient capital, Kathmandu is home to the most stunningly beautiful ancient Nepalese architecture. In fact, the entire Kathmandu Valley is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Travelers from all over the world can come and see iconic landmarks like the Durbar Squares, Pashupatinath Temple, and the Swayambhunath Temple, a Buddhist stupa known throughout the world for the iconic eyes painted on its sides. You should also make sure to visit the stunning Royal Narayanhiti Palace Museum, which was once the seat of Nepal's royal family.
While it is possible to make your own way around Kathmandu, it might not always be advisable. With poor road infrastructure and some motorists ignoring rules, traffic can be downright chaotic and stressful for tourists to make their way through on their own. Hiring a travel guide and driver while in the city can be an affordable way to get to the beautiful locations across Kathmandu with ease. If you are willing to put up with the chaotic nature of the streets, Kathmandu is more than worth a visit. The vibrant culture, excellent food, beautiful architecture, and amazing affordability make this destination one that those who love adventure can hardly miss out on.