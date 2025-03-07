Nepal's Largest City Is An Affordable Destination Offering Delicious Street Feasts And Ancient Beauty

Over the last 50 years, Nepal has become an incredibly popular international tourist destination, especially for those who love trekking and mountaineering. Yet, while Nepal's Himalayan ranges have become incredibly crowded, making the trails of neighboring Pakistan more appealing, the capital city of Kathmandu is an affordable destination that offers delicious street food and ancient beauty. Nepal is a skinny, mountainous country landlocked between India and China, and known mostly as the home of the world's most iconic peak: Mt. Everest. Nestled in the hills surrounding the Baghmati River, Kathmandu has been a center for trade and travel since it was founded in 723 A.D. It serves as the country's economic hub and is an important location for business and culture.

Kathmandu is Nepal's largest city and is also the home of the country's only international airport: Tribhuvan. There are no non-stop flights from the U.S. to Nepal. However, you can find plenty of flights with one layover from major U.S. cities. Booking.com states that the average cost of a round-trip flight to Nepal is $1,855 and it takes roughly 22 hours, though this can change depending on the season and airline. Surprisingly, the flight is the most expensive thing about visiting Kathmandu. With an average expected daily expenditure of around $43 including hotels and food (via Budget Your Trip), you can make a little go a long way in this stunningly beautiful ancient South Asian capital.