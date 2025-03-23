This Asia-Based Airline Took The Crown As The 'World's Best Ultra Low Cost Carrier' For 2025
Flights keep getting more and more expensive, so it's no surprise that travelers are looking for ways to save money while booking. One option is to select an ultra-low-budget, no-frills, just-a-seat-on-the-plane airline. According to AirlineRatings.com, the "World's Best Ultra Low Cost Carrier" for 2025 is the controversial Vietnamese airline called Vietjet. You might know it by its nickname, "Bikini Air," as the airline tends to depict its flight attendants in swimsuits serving customers. While bikinis are not actually a part of the crew's uniform, the company's marketing strategies have received criticism in the past; however, it's not the scantily-clad people in their advertisements that make Vietjet an award-winning airline.
Like other low-budget airlines, you can expect to pay an upcharge on luggage and meals, and you won't have any entertainment options that you didn't pack in your bag — but the savings are real. A trip with Vietjet is extremely cheap, offering unbelievably low rates. While the idea of a small, budget airline might make you nervous, Vietjet actually has excellent safety ratings, too. With such excellent service, the editor-in-chief of Airlineratings.com, Geoffrey Thomas, even credited the airline with helping boost tourism in Vietnam (via Vietjet).
Although Vietjet doesn't currently offer flights to and from the United States, at the beginning of 2025, the airline ran its first special flight from Ho Chi Minh to Alaksa that finished in Miami. So it's possible that Americans may one day be able to book Vietjet flights to Asia from their hometown.
What is it like to fly on a Vietjet flight?
There's no denying it: if you're looking for an extremely cheap way to get around Asia, Vietjet might be your best bet. Unless you want to upgrade to one of their premium seats, you shouldn't expect anything for free — even water. This is truly the most bare-bones flight experience possible, and review sites are packed with complaints about everything from delays and cancellations to rudeness and missing luggage.
However, the price point is so low that many budget travelers are willing to sacrifice some comfort and amenities to get to their destination. As long as you know what you're buying, Vietjet is a good way to travel throughout the country while saving money. Such low prices make flights accessible to more types of travelers, including those who would rather use their travel budget to order the same meal Anthony Bourdain and Obama shared in Hanoi than have extra legroom and an in-flight movie.