You Can Order The Same Affordable Meal Anthony Bourdain And Obama Shared In The Asian City Of Hanoi

Even if you don't know what bun cha is, you might remember that, in 2016, acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain sat down for a simple meal with then-President Barack Obama for his CNN show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." That was at a street food stall in Hanoi, Vietnam. The two men sat on blue plastic stools and slurped their noodles on a stainless steel table, just another pair of customers talking about their kids, reminiscing on childhood memories, and discussing Bourdain's fears that Americans were cutting themselves off from the world. "I just wish that more Americans had passports," Bourdain said to Obama in the episode. "The extent to which you can see how other people live seems useful at worst and incredibly pleasurable and interesting at best."

If you have a passport in hand, ready to fly to Hanoi, you can taste what Boudain and Obama were talking about. The stall where they ate, Bun Cha Huong Lien, makes it easy. For less than $10 (cash only), the "Combo Obama" comes with a seafood spring roll, a bowl of the classic bun cha noodles, and a Hanoi beer. But, as Bourdain implied, there's so much more than food on the menu.

Just two years after the Hanoi episode aired, Bourdain died. Obama posted a social media photo of the two in that simple diner. "This is how I'll remember Tony," Obama wrote. "He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."