You Can Order The Same Affordable Meal Anthony Bourdain And Obama Shared In The Asian City Of Hanoi
Even if you don't know what bun cha is, you might remember that, in 2016, acclaimed chef Anthony Bourdain sat down for a simple meal with then-President Barack Obama for his CNN show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." That was at a street food stall in Hanoi, Vietnam. The two men sat on blue plastic stools and slurped their noodles on a stainless steel table, just another pair of customers talking about their kids, reminiscing on childhood memories, and discussing Bourdain's fears that Americans were cutting themselves off from the world. "I just wish that more Americans had passports," Bourdain said to Obama in the episode. "The extent to which you can see how other people live seems useful at worst and incredibly pleasurable and interesting at best."
If you have a passport in hand, ready to fly to Hanoi, you can taste what Boudain and Obama were talking about. The stall where they ate, Bun Cha Huong Lien, makes it easy. For less than $10 (cash only), the "Combo Obama" comes with a seafood spring roll, a bowl of the classic bun cha noodles, and a Hanoi beer. But, as Bourdain implied, there's so much more than food on the menu.
Just two years after the Hanoi episode aired, Bourdain died. Obama posted a social media photo of the two in that simple diner. "This is how I'll remember Tony," Obama wrote. "He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We'll miss him."
What is bun cha and how to eat it
Bun cha is a dish of rice noodles with grilled pork patties served in a dipping sauce called nuoc cham. It normally comes with a heaping plate of green vegetables and herbs. To eat it, choose a combination of greens you'd like to mix with your rice noodles and pork patties. Then, mix the noodles, vegetables, and meat in one bite with your chopsticks. Dip it into the sauce before popping it into your mouth.
After the episode aired, Bun Cha Huong Lien went from being a local Hanoi secret to a global overnight sensation. Despite its fame, Bun Cha Huong Lien is still a family-run place that maintains the blue plastic stools and stainless steel tables. Barack Obama and Anthony Bourdain's table is perfectly preserved, encased in glass for posterity. The tile walls are hung with gold-framed photos of Obama and Bourdain.
For tourists in the affordable travel destination of Vietnam, food is a big draw. In fact, a 2024 survey by Payoo (via Voice of Vietnam) found that 40% of the average tourist's budget goes to food and beverages while visiting the country. Beyond Bun Cha Huong Lien and the "Combo Obama," there are many other dishes to try.
Exploring Hanoi's Old Quarter
Hanoi's Old Quarter, where Bun Cha Huong Lien is located, is a good place to explore the city's culinary delights. The alleyways and shophouses have been preserved, giving visitors a window into daily life with the bustle of markets and vendors. Many of the streets are named after the trades that were plied along these alleyways. Hang Bong (Rue du Coton) is Cotton Street, for example. Take a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake, at the center of which is the Ngoc Son Temple. As evening falls, the area around this lake becomes a social hub, complete with music, games, and, of course, more delicious bites.
Street stalls here offer a variety of classic dishes, such as Northern-style pho rice noodles simmered in beef broth and banh mi sandwiches with crusty French baguettes. It's also an opportunity to try dishes that may be new to visitors, such as bun oc, rice vermicelli noodles with snails. If you're not sure which place to pick, take a page out of Anthony Bourdain's playbook and look for where the locals are queuing to eat.
Hanoi is also a good entry point to exploring the north side of Vietnam, such as the incredible rock formations on the secluded Cát Bà Island. The island is about two hours from Hanoi International Airport, and can be reached via train or bus, plus a ferry. You can also get connecting flights to destinations in central Vietnam, such as the stunning natural sites in Hue and the "miniature Venice" of Hoi An.