The Quirky, Lesser-Known Little Kansas City That's Famous For Unmatched Pancakes And A Fun Waterpark
The yellow brick road may have led Dorothy away from Kansas, but for travelers looking for offbeat destinations, it winds straight back to the Sunflower State. Kansas is full of unique and whimsical places, from Strataca, an underground salt mine museum where you can explore deep beneath the earth, to the unusual rock formations found at Mushroom Rock State Park. If you're searching for a destination with small-town charm and unexpected attractions, Liberal, Kansas, is worth a visit. This city's quirky history is known for everything from its unusual official name — which is tied to a tale of generosity — to the traditions behind its self-dubbed title of the "Pancake Hub of the Universe."
This town of about 19,000 is home to a replica of Dorothy Gale's house from "The Wizard of Oz," a family-friendly waterpark, and, most famously, a long-standing obsession with pancakes. Every year, on Pancake Day (the same Tuesday as Mardi Gras), the town hosts a pancake race where women race through the streets while flipping pancakes in skillets. But if you'd rather eat your pancakes than run with them, you'll find plenty of delicious stacks to enjoy around town.
Follow the yellow-brick road through Liberal's unexpected attractions
Long before Liberal became the "Pancake Hub of the Universe," it was little more than open Kansas prairie. When Seymour Rogers arrived and settled the area, he became known for freely offering water to passing travelers (as the story goes), a rare kindness in a time when most people charged for it. His generosity frequently had visitors thanking his "liberal" disposition, so when the town was officially founded in 1885, the term stuck around as its name. Liberal later played a key role during World War II as a pilot training base and aircraft manufacturing site. Today, you can visit the Mid-America Air Museum, housed in the former manufacturing plant, where you can see more than 100 historic planes and learn about the town's aviation legacy.
For those who love classic films, Dorothy's House and the Land of Oz is one of Liberal's most famous stops. In the '80s, this 1907 farmhouse was transformed into a replica of Dorothy Gale's, complete with a guided tour led by a costumed "Dorothy." Visitors can walk a yellow brick road, see life-sized recreations of Munchkins, the Wicked Witch, and Dorothy's companions, and explore memorabilia from the original film. In October, the town goes all out for OzFest, a festival featuring costume contests, readings, and movie-themed fun. Keep an eye out for the seven Dorothy statues hidden around town, each one uniquely decorated by local artists.
If you're visiting in the summer, spending time at Adventure Bay Family Water Park is a must. With water slides, pools, obstacle courses, and fountains, it's the perfect way to beat the Kansas heat. It's open daily from Memorial Day to mid-August and on weekends until Labor Day.
Flipping pancakes and finding your way to Liberal
No trip to Liberal is complete without experiencing the town's famous Pancake Day, an annual tradition since 1950. Held on Mardi Gras Tuesday, the event features a pancake race that sees local women run through town while flipping pancakes in skillets and wearing skirts and aprons. This quirky competition isn't just for fun — it's an international race against Olney, England, where a similar event takes place. At the International Pancake Day Hall of Fame, you'll find historic photos, the apron and skillet from the first race winner, and Pancake Day merchandise you can take home. Of course, you don't have to just watch pancakes in motion as they head down the street; the Pancake House, Liberal's #1-ranked restaurant on TripAdvisor, is known for its wide variety of fluffy stacks and holds a 4.4-star rating.
To get to Liberal, the closest major airport in Kansas is Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT), about three and a half hours northeast of town. Alternatively, you can fly into Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) in Texas, which is located around two and a half hours to the south. For those up for an adventure across the flatlands of the Midwest, consider adding Monument Rocks, Kansas' first national landmark, to your itinerary. Located about two hours north of Liberal, these towering chalk formations make for a breathtaking stop on any Kansas road trip.