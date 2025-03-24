The Quirky, Lesser-Known Little Kansas City That's Famous For Unmatched Pancakes And A Fun Waterpark

Long before Liberal became the "Pancake Hub of the Universe," it was little more than open Kansas prairie. When Seymour Rogers arrived and settled the area, he became known for freely offering water to passing travelers (as the story goes), a rare kindness in a time when most people charged for it. His generosity frequently had visitors thanking his "liberal" disposition, so when the town was officially founded in 1885, the term stuck around as its name. Liberal later played a key role during World War II as a pilot training base and aircraft manufacturing site. Today, you can visit the Mid-America Air Museum, housed in the former manufacturing plant, where you can see more than 100 historic planes and learn about the town's aviation legacy.

For those who love classic films, Dorothy's House and the Land of Oz is one of Liberal's most famous stops. In the '80s, this 1907 farmhouse was transformed into a replica of Dorothy Gale's, complete with a guided tour led by a costumed "Dorothy." Visitors can walk a yellow brick road, see life-sized recreations of Munchkins, the Wicked Witch, and Dorothy's companions, and explore memorabilia from the original film. In October, the town goes all out for OzFest, a festival featuring costume contests, readings, and movie-themed fun. Keep an eye out for the seven Dorothy statues hidden around town, each one uniquely decorated by local artists.

If you're visiting in the summer, spending time at Adventure Bay Family Water Park is a must. With water slides, pools, obstacle courses, and fountains, it's the perfect way to beat the Kansas heat. It's open daily from Memorial Day to mid-August and on weekends until Labor Day.