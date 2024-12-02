Hidden Below A Kansas Town Is An Underrated, One-Of-A-Kind Museum

Over 60 stories beneath the ground in Hutchinson, Kansas is Strataca, a super unique museum within a working salt mine. Hutchinson is a little over three hours from Kansas City, once known as the "Paris of the Plains," and Strataca is one of its top attractions. There are few other working salt mines in the world that allow people to visit, so it's a pretty special experience.

The salt deposits here were discovered in the 1880s, and they're used primarily for rock salt. They were formed around 275 million years ago, and to help give a sense of the grand scale of this massive geologic formation, it's got 37,000 square miles of salt, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. And Strataca itself has 150 miles worth of tunnels.

Of course, you won't be able to explore all of them during your visit to the mine, but there are different options to see some of the coolest parts of the mine. You'll start by checking in at the above ground lobby, and you'll get your hard hat, a rebreather (just in case), and watch the required safety video — one of the rules is to not lick the walls. From there, you'll take a double-decker elevator down 650 feet into the darkness.