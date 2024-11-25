Kansas' First National Landmark Is A Natural Wonder Spread Across A Serene Prairie
The Great Plains consume most of Kansas's landscape, as it's home to one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies and abundant farmland that rolls endlessly into the horizon. But in western Kansas sits Monument Rocks — a series of alien chalk formations that tower over the prairie and feel shockingly out of place.
The distinctive formation was named the state's first National Natural Monument in 1968, and it's also listed as one of the eight Wonders of Kansas. With many of the structures soaring 50 feet into the air, the region has become one of the most iconic in the Great Plains, and it's a spot that is a must-visit if you find yourself in the Sunflower State.
Located off an unpaved road in Gove County, Monument Rocks isn't the most accessible. One of the closest towns is Oakley, which is home to just 2,000 people and is light on amenities. That can make it a little complicated to plan a visit to this one-of-a-kind terrain, as it's well off the beaten path. The trip is worth it, however, as Monument Rocks tells a fascinating geological story with ties to the historic Smoky Hill Trail.
Exploring Monument Rocks
Formed during the late Cretaceous Period, this part of Kansas was previously submerged in a vast sea. But as the landscape began to dry up and its water level receded, the chalk formations of Monument Rocks remained intact. What's truly remarkable about the outcroppings is that each inch corresponds to around 700 years of history — making these a truly timeless natural phenomenon.
Exploring all the formations at Monument Rocks is simple, thanks to a dirt path that loops you around the property. You'll have to walk about a mile to see everything the site has to offer, with plenty of opportunities to snap striking photos. This area was formerly home to a fort along the Butterfield Overland Despatch Trail, also known as Smoky Hill. Back in the 1860s, the distinct rock formations helped guide settlers across the plains as they moved west in search of gold. Head just south of Monument Rocks to see a historical marker, one of the last remaining relics of this trail.
Climbing, camping, and fossil hunting are prohibited, and be sure to follow Leave No Trace principles to ensure the land is left in pristine condition for visitors after you. Monument Rocks is technically located on private property, and cattle may be wandering around during your visit. If you see any, be sure to respect their space and leave them undisturbed.
Planning your visit to Monument Rocks
There are plenty of unsung Kansas small towns to explore within the state, but Monument Rocks is quite far from most of them. That means planning a trip here can be a challenge. The National Natural Monument is also miles away from Kansas City and its airport, which is a popular entry point to the eastern portion of the state. Instead, your best option might be flying into the largest airport in the United States, located four hours away in Colorado.
While camping isn't allowed at Monument Rocks, there are plenty of great campsites within driving distance. Historic Lake Scott State Park is just down the road, offering not just camping but also a serene lake for boating, swimming, and fishing. For a hotel, you'll want to try your luck in Oakley or head a bit further north to Colby. The latter is slightly larger and offers more amenities, though it's an extra 30 minutes away.
Visitors are allowed at Monument Rocks year-round, and depending on when you visit, the formations might look radically different. Visiting in the summer treats you to blue skies and sunshine, while winter could coat the chalk structures in a blanket of snow. For a lengthy road trip that highlights the best of the Midwest, consider checking out all eight Wonders of Kansas. You could also visit a little-known state park that's an uncrowded alternative to Badlands National Park, as it's just a short drive from Monument Rocks.