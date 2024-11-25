Kansas' First National Landmark Is A Natural Wonder Spread Across A Serene Prairie

The Great Plains consume most of Kansas's landscape, as it's home to one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies and abundant farmland that rolls endlessly into the horizon. But in western Kansas sits Monument Rocks — a series of alien chalk formations that tower over the prairie and feel shockingly out of place.

The distinctive formation was named the state's first National Natural Monument in 1968, and it's also listed as one of the eight Wonders of Kansas. With many of the structures soaring 50 feet into the air, the region has become one of the most iconic in the Great Plains, and it's a spot that is a must-visit if you find yourself in the Sunflower State.

Located off an unpaved road in Gove County, Monument Rocks isn't the most accessible. One of the closest towns is Oakley, which is home to just 2,000 people and is light on amenities. That can make it a little complicated to plan a visit to this one-of-a-kind terrain, as it's well off the beaten path. The trip is worth it, however, as Monument Rocks tells a fascinating geological story with ties to the historic Smoky Hill Trail.

