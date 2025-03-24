One Minnesota River Town's Charming Downtown Is Like Time-Traveling Back To The Mid-20th Century
To many travelers, a quintessential Midwestern town is full of delicious food, local culture, big smiles, and engaging (and somewhat quirky) attractions that draw travelers from hundreds of miles away. Granite Falls, Minnesota, fits perfectly into that description, so much so that visiting the town is like going back in time. Located in the beautiful southwestern part of the North Star State, Granite Falls is named for the granite deposits and the waterfalls of the Minnesota River that flows through the heart of town. This charming town of approximately 2,500 is full of incredible memories waiting to happen.
Native Americans inhabited the Granite Falls area for thousands of years. The Dakota Tribe calls the area "Pezihutazizi Kapi" (loosely "the place where they dig for traditional yellow medicine"), and they inhabited the area before the Dakota Conflict in 1862. After losing the conflict with the United States, the Dakota were forcibly removed. The town slowly grew from a single mill in 1872 as more settlers arrived, many of whom were Scandinavian and German. At present, the town today displays much of its rich history in its architecture as well as Native American folk stories.
If you're looking to start your trip back in time, you've got to reach Southwestern Minnesota. Granite Falls is located 125 miles west of Minneapolis, along U.S. Highway 212, with MSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) being two hours away by car. From Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities, it's just over two hours.
What to see in Granite Falls
Downtown Granite Falls is steeped in history, from the people who lived there to the establishments, bridges, and buildings that stand today. The Yellow Medicine County Courthouse — one of the oldest surviving buildings in town — on Ninth Avenue was constructed in 1888. As the city has grown, the two-story Romanesque Revival building has been remodeled several times. Up the street, visit the former home of Mayor and Congressman Andrew J. Volsted. The home is now a museum dedicated to the man who pushed for Prohibition and fought for co-ops over a century ago.
Like other cozy Minnesota dream towns, small businesses such as Granite Hardware, Heather's Book Nook, and Carls' Bakery envelop Granite Falls in charm and make up the lifeblood of the community— you won't find a Walmart, Target, or major supermarket chain in town. However, you will find hundreds of reviews singing of exemplary service with a smile.
A charming riverside downtown area wouldn't be complete without a bridge. Constructed in 1935, the Granite Falls Suspension Bridge spans both sides of the Minnesota River and is a true joy to cross on your way to the playground or disc golf course in Rice Park. If you're in town at night, stop by the local, beloved Kiwanis popcorn stand that has been serving up bags, tubs, and cold root beer for more than 100 years. You'll find a modern replica on Seventh and Prentice, but visit nearby Litchfield to see the original.
Other adventures near Granite Falls
Granite Falls lies along the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway, a designated paved and gravel travel corridor for driving, bicycling, skating, or strolling through some of the gorgeous upper Midwest. The byway runs through downtown and follows the Minnesota River from Granite Falls through the Skalbekken County Park, where you'll find an original cabin from 1868, as well as hiking trails, songbirds, and waterfowl just a few miles out of town.
If you'd like to trade land for water, Granite Falls lies at the heart of the Minnesota River State Water Trail. Head over to Falls Cafe and Canoe, which is ranked by Tripadvisor users as having some of the best food around. After you fuel up, rent a canoe and float the river. There are several class I and II and up to class IV rapids within a few miles of town in the beautiful Minnesota River Valley. As you cruise, you'll float over rocks thought to be 3 billion years old and have shady elm, maple, willow, and cottonwood trees nearby to keep you cool on a hot summer day.
Along the route, numerous state parks and city parks offer camping as well as a place to catch your breath and have a picnic. If you've got the energy or are more comfy in your car, head 70 miles downriver to New Ulm, where you'll be rewarded with a trip to one of America's most charming European towns. New Ulm is full of Old World architecture and ideally set along the Minnesota River, making it the perfect side trip to an adventure in Granite Falls.