One Minnesota River Town's Charming Downtown Is Like Time-Traveling Back To The Mid-20th Century

To many travelers, a quintessential Midwestern town is full of delicious food, local culture, big smiles, and engaging (and somewhat quirky) attractions that draw travelers from hundreds of miles away. Granite Falls, Minnesota, fits perfectly into that description, so much so that visiting the town is like going back in time. Located in the beautiful southwestern part of the North Star State, Granite Falls is named for the granite deposits and the waterfalls of the Minnesota River that flows through the heart of town. This charming town of approximately 2,500 is full of incredible memories waiting to happen.

Native Americans inhabited the Granite Falls area for thousands of years. The Dakota Tribe calls the area "Pezihutazizi Kapi" (loosely "the place where they dig for traditional yellow medicine"), and they inhabited the area before the Dakota Conflict in 1862. After losing the conflict with the United States, the Dakota were forcibly removed. The town slowly grew from a single mill in 1872 as more settlers arrived, many of whom were Scandinavian and German. At present, the town today displays much of its rich history in its architecture as well as Native American folk stories.

If you're looking to start your trip back in time, you've got to reach Southwestern Minnesota. Granite Falls is located 125 miles west of Minneapolis, along U.S. Highway 212, with MSP (Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) being two hours away by car. From Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities, it's just over two hours.