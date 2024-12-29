One Of America's Best 'Dream Towns' Is An Artsy Minnesota City With Undeniable Cozy Riverside Charm

Minnesota, affectionately known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, is an exciting year-round destination with something for everyone. In addition to having one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, Lake Superior, tons of wildlife at Boundary Waters, and views of the Northern Lights in Grand Marais, Minnesota is undoubtedly a dreamy outdoor adventure haven. However, the North Star State also boasts vibrant art scenes and cultural attractions in its cities. Situated just 40 miles from Rochester, Lanesboro is nestled in the scenic southeast Root River Valley region and is one of Minnesota's hidden gems, offering small town charm along with the vibrancy of larger destinations like Minneapolis.

With a population of just over 700 people (as of 2024) and a historic downtown area listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Lanesboro immediately captivates visitors with its picturesque views. The Root River flows through the heart of the town, framed by the charming Coffee Street Walking Bridge. These first impressions evoke nostalgia for a rural, bygone era. But Lanesboro is far more than its heritage. The city boasts a thriving arts scene, featuring galleries, theaters, art trails, and creative community projects and festivals. Outdoor enthusiasts will find Bluff Country ideal for biking and hiking, making Lanesboro a well-rounded destination perfect for families.