One Of America's Best 'Dream Towns' Is An Artsy Minnesota City With Undeniable Cozy Riverside Charm
Minnesota, affectionately known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, is an exciting year-round destination with something for everyone. In addition to having one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, Lake Superior, tons of wildlife at Boundary Waters, and views of the Northern Lights in Grand Marais, Minnesota is undoubtedly a dreamy outdoor adventure haven. However, the North Star State also boasts vibrant art scenes and cultural attractions in its cities. Situated just 40 miles from Rochester, Lanesboro is nestled in the scenic southeast Root River Valley region and is one of Minnesota's hidden gems, offering small town charm along with the vibrancy of larger destinations like Minneapolis.
With a population of just over 700 people (as of 2024) and a historic downtown area listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Lanesboro immediately captivates visitors with its picturesque views. The Root River flows through the heart of the town, framed by the charming Coffee Street Walking Bridge. These first impressions evoke nostalgia for a rural, bygone era. But Lanesboro is far more than its heritage. The city boasts a thriving arts scene, featuring galleries, theaters, art trails, and creative community projects and festivals. Outdoor enthusiasts will find Bluff Country ideal for biking and hiking, making Lanesboro a well-rounded destination perfect for families.
Explore downtown Lanesboro's riverside charm
Once hailed as one of Outside magazine's "20 Best Dream Towns in America" and recognized by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the "20 Best Small Towns to Visit," Lanesboro offers a delightful mix of natural beauty and cultural attractions. Its walkable downtown is home to locally owned boutiques and restaurants. For charming shopping experiences, visit The Peddler, Stone Mill Clothing & Gifts, and E2 Boutique. Clara's Eatery and Juniper's Restaurant are popular local spots for dining.
Known as Minnesota's Bed and Breakfast Capital, Lanesboro provides a wide variety of cozy accommodation options for its visitors. The High Court Pub serves as both a bar and restaurant while also offering comfortable lodging. For a more historic experience, stay at the James A. Thompson House, a property dating back to the 1870s that retains original features alongside cozy furnishings.
Exploring the neighborhood on foot is delightful, but renting a bike at the Little River General Store offers up even more possibilities and the chance to venture further afield. From there, access the 12-mile Root River Trail, which runs from Rushton to Houston, and is perfect for biking and hiking. Visit the Mill Pond Overlook for views of the 1868 Lanesboro Stone Dam, a key attraction. In summer, the river provides opportunities for tubing, too.
Embrace art and festivals in Lanesboro
Arts and theatre enthusiasts will enjoy Laneboro's vibrant cultural offerings. Lanesboro Arts, situated in the heart of downtown, was established in the 1990s in a bid to engage the local community with art. The gallery allows local artists to exhibit and sell their work. The Commonweal Theatre Company delivers world-class performances, including musicals, comedies, and seasonal productions. The St. Mane Theatre, a newer addition, hosts community-driven productions, further enhancing the town's creative spirit.
Sylvan Park is a beautiful year-round destination featuring fishing ponds, playgrounds, and camping facilities. The park is a community hub, hosting several beloved local events throughout the year, such as Art in the Park, which takes place in June and showcases works from local artists across various mediums, alongside live music, food, and interactive crafts. Also in June, the Rhubarb Festival celebrates the versatile fruit with themed events, entertainment, and the chance to sample some delicious rhubarb-infused treats. In August, the Buffalo Bill Days festival honors Buffalo Bill Cody with a variety of Wild West-themed events, adding a unique flair to the town's annual calendar.