Las Vegas' 'Italian American Psychedelic' Restaurant Is A Tasty Rule-Breaking, Neon Immersive Experience

Las Vegas is an overload on the senses, so for a restaurant on the Strip to stand out for that very reason takes something special. Superfrico, located in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel, serves up "Italian American Psychedelic," which seems to refer to not just the food but the entire dining experience. A product of the entertainment company Spiegelworld, which hosts multi-sensory experiences that fold in performances, food, drink, and interactive environments, Superfrico is its first and possibly most blustering restaurant yet.

Divided into several sections, ranging from neon-splattered dining areas to a members-only ski lodge complete with a giant window depicting a digital snowy landscape outside and the occasional friendly abominable snowman walking around, this restaurant offers exactly the sort of evening that most people come to Vegas for. The food is a suitably eclectic twist on classic American Italian fare and you'll find staples like spaghetti with meatballs and scallops alongside offerings like the seafood tower and tableside mozzarella, which are performative and, in the case of the former, come with a bottle of bubbly.

As you eat, expect to be "interrupted" by performers, some of who may be disguised as diners sitting on the table next to you.