Las Vegas' 'Italian American Psychedelic' Restaurant Is A Tasty Rule-Breaking, Neon Immersive Experience
Las Vegas is an overload on the senses, so for a restaurant on the Strip to stand out for that very reason takes something special. Superfrico, located in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel, serves up "Italian American Psychedelic," which seems to refer to not just the food but the entire dining experience. A product of the entertainment company Spiegelworld, which hosts multi-sensory experiences that fold in performances, food, drink, and interactive environments, Superfrico is its first and possibly most blustering restaurant yet.
Divided into several sections, ranging from neon-splattered dining areas to a members-only ski lodge complete with a giant window depicting a digital snowy landscape outside and the occasional friendly abominable snowman walking around, this restaurant offers exactly the sort of evening that most people come to Vegas for. The food is a suitably eclectic twist on classic American Italian fare and you'll find staples like spaghetti with meatballs and scallops alongside offerings like the seafood tower and tableside mozzarella, which are performative and, in the case of the former, come with a bottle of bubbly.
As you eat, expect to be "interrupted" by performers, some of who may be disguised as diners sitting on the table next to you. While walking the strip makes for a great evening, it's also a common Las Vegas mistake that first-time visitors make since you want to save your energy for when you actually enter a place. Superfrico is one of those places you'll definitely want to conserve your energy for, which is why renting a limo in Vegas can sometimes be the smart way to explore Sin City.
Dining at Superfrico is about much more than the food
Superfrico is divided into eight spaces, each with its own eclectic theme that puts a psychedelic spin on just about every aspect. The main bar, called the Studio, features a vintage theme and a vinyl-only DJ belting out music. Nearby is The Artery bar and dining area, which is completely at odds with its blend of industrial decor, neon lighting, and distorted classical art pieces. Then there is Bottle-O, where you can pick up house-made cocktails in to-go bottles which you can carry around as you explore the bars, lounges, and even some hidden sections of the restaurant.
While the food is a mix of classic and eclectic dishes, Superfrico's cocktails, part of an ever-changing menu of seasonal creations, are where the gastronomy gets truly adventurous. Prices aren't cheap and expect to pay between $40-70 USD for regular main course dishes. To make the most of your visit and not miss the evening's performers, get there around 8 p.m. Making a reservation is recommended, and since shows are on specific days, check beforehand so your evening is as colorful as possible.
Remember that this is Vegas and burlesque themes abound, so some areas of the restaurant are adults-only. Even if you're there on a relatively quiet night, you will be surrounded by a smorgasbord of art courtesy of Spiegelworld's artist community. And if you're jonesing for more creativity, check out the eclectic neighborhood full of unique art in Vegas' trendy Art District.