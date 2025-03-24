One Of Colorado's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Cliff-Cradled Town With A Charming Downtown And Unmatched Scenery

If ever a state embodied that Rocky Mountain high feeling, it's certainly colorful Colorado. John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High" is one of the state's official songs, "America the Beautiful" was inspired by Colorado's peaks, Rocky Mountain National Park finds its home there, and it's world-renowned for a variety of mountain sports. In fact, Colorado is considered to be home to the absolute best skiing in the U.S. Yet even in these oft-explored mountains, there are many secrets and hidden gems just waiting to be found by an intrepid traveler.

One of these treasures is the tiny town of Creede. Located in southern Colorado, Creede is often overlooked as it truly is tiny (it has a population of approximately 288). However, this little dot on the map punches above its weight when it comes to scenery (those cliffs!), adventure (skiing! biking! hiking!), quaintness (that Main Street!) and history (so many old mines to explore!). So strap on your hiking or cowboy boots (you'll fit in either way) and discover the historic town of Creede, just four and a half hours from Denver, two and a half hours from Durango, and three and a half hours from Santa Fe, New Mexico.