North America's Highest Incorporated Town Is A Western Destination Best For Outdoor Lovers
If you love traveling to quirky, out-of-the-way destinations in the western United States that receive great reviews and offer stellar outdoor activities, Alma, Colorado, checks all the boxes. This is the highest incorporated town in North America — and not just because marijuana is legal in the state for those 21 and older. At 10,578 feet in elevation, Alma is literally in the clouds. This charming small town is a down-to-earth, slower-paced alternative to nearby, pricier Breckenridge, or a one-hour drive from the underrated, quaint town of Salida, where more hotels and restaurants are available.
Surrounded by three 14,000-foot peaks, nicknamed "14ers" by those who attempt to hike all 58 in the Centennial State, Alma is also immortalized in the Comedy Central show, "South Park." This connection attracts visitors eager to spend time in the region where characters Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny reside. The show has brought fame to the area, drawing fans who want to explore the real-life inspiration behind the animated town. That's where Alma's great reviews come in — particularly for the South Park Saloon, which dubs itself the highest saloon in the USA. TripAdvisor reviewers often give it five stars, praising the saloon's great service, tasty food, and well-priced beer, with many saying it's worth going out of your way to visit.
Plan your trip around outdoor adventures
If you're visiting Colorado, you're most likely coming for the year-round outdoor adventure. If Alma doesn't have it, a nearby town is sure to provide the right landscape. In addition to hiking the 14ers, you can camp, fish, mountain bike, go off-roading, ski, snowboard, and try just about any other outdoor activity you can dream up. If you forget any gear, stop in at Al-Mart, Alma's general store, where you can find everything from clothes and footwear to snacks and stickers. The store is so popular it has its own Facebook group of fans from all over the world.
In the summer, the Alma Foundation holds its annual Race in the Clouds, a multi-sport event that showcases the best of the community's assets and supports local beautification projects. The mountain biking race courses include The Motherlode, a 30-kilometer route with more than 3,500 feet of elevation gain, or you can sign up for The Hoosier Du, which combines a 5-kilometer run with a 15-kilometer mountain bike ride. Not a hardcore weekend warrior? The 5K Community Run and Doggie Dash might be more your speed. If you love sports, don't miss nearby Colorado Springs under two hours away – known as Olympic City USA, where you can visit the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.
Fall leaves and sturdy trees in Alma
History lovers will find fascinating spots to explore in Alma and the surrounding communities. The town was founded in the 1860s during the gold rush and silver strikes, which brought mining stories to these hills. By 1873, more than 1,000 people lived in the community, and smelters were built nearby to process the ore, leading to a population in the region of about 10,000. The boom ended, leading to a population decline by the early 1900s. However, the area's beauty attracted tourists by the 1920s, and Alma has remained a destination ever since.
There is so much to do and explore you might not know where to start planning your trip. Don't miss the expansive alpine views, waterfalls, abandoned mining buildings, and other picturesque locations in this part of Colorado. A fall visit offers spectacular views of leaves turning gold, red, and yellow. You can even find an abandoned resort in nearby Leadville, Colorado about an hour away to round out your day trip. The real hidden gem, though, is the Bristlecone Pine Scenic Area atop Windy Ridge. The Bristlecone pines, with their gnarled, bare, tilted trunks, are among the most resilient trees on earth. According to the Colorado State Forest Service, some of these trees are thousands of years old.