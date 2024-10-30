North America's Highest Incorporated Town Is A Western Destination Best For Outdoor Lovers

If you love traveling to quirky, out-of-the-way destinations in the western United States that receive great reviews and offer stellar outdoor activities, Alma, Colorado, checks all the boxes. This is the highest incorporated town in North America — and not just because marijuana is legal in the state for those 21 and older. At 10,578 feet in elevation, Alma is literally in the clouds. This charming small town is a down-to-earth, slower-paced alternative to nearby, pricier Breckenridge, or a one-hour drive from the underrated, quaint town of Salida, where more hotels and restaurants are available.

Surrounded by three 14,000-foot peaks, nicknamed "14ers" by those who attempt to hike all 58 in the Centennial State, Alma is also immortalized in the Comedy Central show, "South Park." This connection attracts visitors eager to spend time in the region where characters Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny reside. The show has brought fame to the area, drawing fans who want to explore the real-life inspiration behind the animated town. That's where Alma's great reviews come in — particularly for the South Park Saloon, which dubs itself the highest saloon in the USA. TripAdvisor reviewers often give it five stars, praising the saloon's great service, tasty food, and well-priced beer, with many saying it's worth going out of your way to visit.

