Hidden In The Majestic Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Crystal-Clear Picturesque South Carolina Lake
Nestled right in the northwestern corner of South Carolina, where the state line meets the northeastern tip of Georgia and runs along the North Carolina border, crystal-blue waters fed by idyllic waterfalls are surrounded by the untamed gorges of the Blue Ridge Escarpment. Named for those gorges, a Cherokee term meaning "Place of the Lost One," Lake Jocassee is a reservoir created in 1973 that flooded the Jocassee Valley. The result is a pristine body of water spanning more than 7,500 acres along untouched shoreline and reaching depths of 385 feet. Its depth and spring-fed waters make it one of the clearest (and cleanest) lakes in the region, with visibility up to — or, rather, down to — 50 feet in areas.
Located about an hour and 20 minutes from Greenville, South Carolina, Lake Jocassee's only public access point is through Devil's Fork State Park, but once there, incredible wonders await around and deep below the lake's surface. Enjoy its serene waters set against a rugged, mountainous backdrop, explore secluded waterfalls accessible only by boat, and discover a lost world along the lake's floor. Turn it into the ultimate outdoors adventure vacation by staying at the camp and RV sites, or enjoy some comfort by renting a lakeside cabin or villa.
If you're looking for a quieter getaway, mosey on up to Traveler's Rest, a serene South Carolina town perfect for outdoor adventurers and foodies alike and just an hour's drive to the lake. Alternatively, plan on a lake excursion while in Walhalla, South Carolina's 'Garden of the Gods' Blue Ridge Mountain trail city brimming with southern charm, located an hour southwest from Lake Jocassee.
Explore the pristine waters and unspoiled beauty of Lake Jocassee
Since the area around Lake Jocassee is largely undeveloped, the best way to explore this pristine lake is out on the water. It is open to paddle craft along with motorized vessels, with plenty of space to share the water and find your own adventure. You can also enjoy some of the best trout fishing the state has to offer here.
Plus, if you're looking for a unique scuba diving experience off the beaten path, Lake Jocassee delivers. It's a best-kept secret among diving enthusiasts, with the manmade reservoir hiding eerie sights in its depths. Explore a cemetery, ruins of a long-abandoned hotel, and even homes and standing forests all along the lake floor. (Before you go, here's a beginner's guide to scuba diving like a professional.)
However, if you would rather stay on dry land, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the lake. Hike the short Oconee Bells Nature Trail in March or April to spot the rare Oconee Bell flower along the 1.5-mile loop. Or, head up to Jumping Off Rock (accessible by car along Horse Pasture Road) for a stunning vista of the lake and surrounding gorges from 2,000 feet. Enjoy waterfalls and other overlooks along the way and take in the untouched beauty of the expansive view.