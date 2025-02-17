South Carolina's Serene Town Just Outside Of Greenville Is A Dream For Outdoor Adventurers And Foodies

South Carolina has a reputation for its warmth, barbecue culture, and breathtaking natural attractions — whether it's the striking European charm of Charleston or the free-spirited, hippie vibes of Folly Beach. But when you back away from the shoreline, what comes to mind? Travelers Rest, located just outside Greenville in the Northwestern corner of the state, flips the script on what people expect from a small Southern town. Despite the name, no one here is sitting still. People are out hiking mountains, cycling on the trails, and taking in the fresh air. And when they do take a break, it's for good food, artisanal wine, and a laid-back atmosphere that makes every meal feel like a gathering. This hidden gem brings a whole new energy to South Carolina.

Before it was a major destination, Travelers Rest was a crossroads. In the 18th century, Native American hunters followed trails through the land that criss-crossed Travelers Rest. By the 19th century, farmers pushed cattle, hogs, and turkeys through town on their way to Charleston. Affluent families rolled in by stagecoach to trade sweltering summers for the crisp mountain air. Then came the railroad — the "Swamp Rabbit" train brought tourists, mail, and supplies, which put Travelers Rest on the map before the end of the 1800s. Highways took over a few decades later, and the train tracks sat quiet — until 2009, when the Swamp Rabbit track became the town's most iconic path. Travelers Rest's stopover days were officially over — now, people come to stay.

To get to Travelers Rest from the mystical Ancient Lore Village in the Smoky Mountains, expect to be on the road for three hours. If you're starting from the coast — either Myrtle Beach or Georgetown — you're looking at a little over four hours. If you're flying into the area, you can expect to touch down at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (about 30 minutes away from town) or at the Greenville Downtown Airport (about 20 minutes away).