South Carolina's Serene Town Just Outside Of Greenville Is A Dream For Outdoor Adventurers And Foodies
South Carolina has a reputation for its warmth, barbecue culture, and breathtaking natural attractions — whether it's the striking European charm of Charleston or the free-spirited, hippie vibes of Folly Beach. But when you back away from the shoreline, what comes to mind? Travelers Rest, located just outside Greenville in the Northwestern corner of the state, flips the script on what people expect from a small Southern town. Despite the name, no one here is sitting still. People are out hiking mountains, cycling on the trails, and taking in the fresh air. And when they do take a break, it's for good food, artisanal wine, and a laid-back atmosphere that makes every meal feel like a gathering. This hidden gem brings a whole new energy to South Carolina.
Before it was a major destination, Travelers Rest was a crossroads. In the 18th century, Native American hunters followed trails through the land that criss-crossed Travelers Rest. By the 19th century, farmers pushed cattle, hogs, and turkeys through town on their way to Charleston. Affluent families rolled in by stagecoach to trade sweltering summers for the crisp mountain air. Then came the railroad — the "Swamp Rabbit" train brought tourists, mail, and supplies, which put Travelers Rest on the map before the end of the 1800s. Highways took over a few decades later, and the train tracks sat quiet — until 2009, when the Swamp Rabbit track became the town's most iconic path. Travelers Rest's stopover days were officially over — now, people come to stay.
To get to Travelers Rest from the mystical Ancient Lore Village in the Smoky Mountains, expect to be on the road for three hours. If you're starting from the coast — either Myrtle Beach or Georgetown — you're looking at a little over four hours. If you're flying into the area, you can expect to touch down at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (about 30 minutes away from town) or at the Greenville Downtown Airport (about 20 minutes away).
Ditch the road and take the trails at Travelers Rest
If you've been waiting for a sign from the universe to learn to ride a bike, the Swamp Rabbit Trail is it. This 28-mile path, running from Simpsonville to Travelers Rest, is easy on the legs with its mostly flat terrain and gentle hills. No matter if you're a first-timer or a seasoned rider, this is where you can get comfortable on two wheels.
For those looking to escape into nature, Bunched Arrowhead Heritage Preserve is where you want to be. Just a few miles from downtown, this haven boasts lush greenery and tracks you can trek for hours. The 1.25-mile path is easy to follow, especially for leisurely strolls — you'll pass through meadows and forests brimming with birds and rare plants. Anglers can make their way farther east to Lake Robinson, an 800-acre lake full of sunfish, crappie, catfish, and bass.
You'll love being in the heart of two incredible state parks at Travelers Rest. The town serves as a gateway to Paris Mountain State Park, providing plenty of hiking opportunities, camping spots, a small lake for fishing, and even a scavenger hunt. You can splash around the swimming area, pedal your way over the lake, or try your hand at kayaking. Jones Gap State Park is also nearby, with some of the finest trout fishing in South Carolina. With over 60 miles of trails and beautifully cascading waterfalls, it's the best place to get that full outdoor experience.
Enjoy culinary adventures to the max
Whether you're craving a casual bite or something more refined, Travelers Rest has you covered. Chicora Alley Restaurant and Bar is a favorite hangout spot, where yummy crab cakes, fiery loaded nachos, and delicious street tacos hit the spot every time. Those in the mood for Italian can head to Coastal Crust for wood-fired pizzas that are pure perfection. The classic pepperoni is always a winner, but if you're feeling bold, the fig and prosciutto pizza is a must-order. Whatever you do, don't leave without tasting the linguine all'amatriciana.
When it's time for a refreshing drink, head to The Community Tap for a pint or two. This beer garden is exactly where travelers finally come to rest, as long as they have a beverage in their hand. You can also try the kombuchas or wine with a side of charcuterie. As for your caffeine fix, Leopard Forest Coffee Company is your top pick. The café has all the basics down, but do check out the seasonal menu while you're there — it might surprise you.
Looking to impress on a romantic evening? Wellborn Winery is your go-to. This award-winning winery has everything from crisp whites to sweet dessert wines. Grapes, berries, and peaches from local farms go into every bottle, so you know that every sip of vino tastes like the region. And if you like your award-winning eateries with views of pristine beaches, add another South Carolina destination to your itinerary and head to Sullivan's Island.