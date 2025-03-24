One Of Hawaii's Most Overlooked Hikes Is A Half-Day Trek With Muddy Trails And Uncrowded Cliffside Views

Hawaii is a mecca for hikers. From soaring volcanic ridges to lush rainforests, there are all sorts of raw and rugged landscapes to get lost in. The island of Kauai is a particular standout. It's nicknamed the "Garden Isle" and is known for its rich biodiversity and eye-watering natural wonders, which include the so-called "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" at Waimea Canyon and the pristine waters of Salt Pond Beach Park. But there are also some more hidden gems beyond the well-trodden paths, such as the half-day Nualolo Trail.

It's a there-and-back route that clocks up 3.8 miles each way (7.6 miles in total), taking anywhere between three and six hours to complete. You'll hike through a variety of terrain, gaining 1,566 feet as you move from emerald fern thickets to exposed muddy outcrops. All that comes with just a fraction of the crowds found on the more popular trekking paths of northern Kauai, like the legendary way to Hanakapiai Beach via the 22-mile Kalalau Trail or the more accessible Iliau Nature Loop to lookouts over the Waimea Canyon.

The reward comes right at the end of the trail, when you emerge to find 180-degree vistas of the stunning Na Pali Coast wilderness. It's dashed with white-sand beaches, washed by wild Pacific Ocean waves, and showcases the whittled canyons that carve up this northwestern edge of the Garden Isle.