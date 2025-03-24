Alaska's Ultimate Eco-Friendly Lodge Is A Remote Haven With Waterfront Cabins And Majestic Nature Trails
If you're looking for a trip that's full of untamed wilderness and spectacular sights, Alaska is one of the best states to visit. With so much undeveloped land, you really feel like you're exploring the "Last Frontier." Thankfully, though, you can experience the awe and wonder of Alaska without having to give up modern amenities or conveniences. One fantastic place where you can do precisely that is at the Kenai Fjords Wilderness Lodge.
Located next to the distinctly shaped icy wonderland that is the Kenai Fjords National Park, this lodge is the perfect way to experience the park while being able to retreat to the comfort of a warm, relaxing room overlooking the water. Best of all, because the lodge is on an island far away from any major city, you truly feel like you're on a wild adventure into the unknown. So, pack some warm clothes, bring an explorer's spirit, and book a stay at the environmentally conscious Kenai Fjords Wilderness Lodge.
Getting to know Kenai Fjords Wilderness Lodge
The first thing to know about this unique resort is that it's only open from June through August. The rest of the year is much too cold, so you must plan your trip accordingly. The lodge is very eco-friendly, so you can always feel good about staying here. In fact, it's rated as Adventure Green Alaska certified, meaning it adheres to strict sustainability and environmental standards. It relies on solar power whenever possible, utilizes fresh, locally-caught ingredients in the restaurant, and focuses on wildlife and habitat conservation. The lodge also works to minimize waste as much as possible to reduce its overall impact on the region.
The next thing to know is that there are limited rooms and bookings available. There are two room types, both designed to fit up to two guests. You must also book either a two- or three-night stay. Rates are in the $900 per person range as of this writing, and children 12 and younger are prohibited at the lodge. There is an on-site restaurant that serves meals and drinks throughout the day.
As far as activities go, you can explore the island, walk the beaches, or take a kayak out into the water. Since you're on an island, it's easy to spot local wildlife, even from your cabin. The Lodge is also the perfect place from which to explore Kenai Fjords National Park and its many glaciers. Keep in mind, though, that hiking around the lodge and in the park can be somewhat treacherous, so make sure you bring the right supplies and hiking gear to avoid a nasty spill.
Planning your trip to Kenai Fjords in Alaska
No matter where you go in Alaska, the route to get there will be relatively long. In this case, you'll need to fly into Anchorage, aka the most depressing city in America during winter, and rent a car. While you're in town, though, be sure to check out the world's largest chocolate waterfall. From the city, you'll drive about two and a half hours south to the city of Seward, which sits at the top of Resurrection Cove. Once you're in town, you'll take a boat ride to Fox Island and the Wilderness Lodge (this cruise is included in your stay).
Though remote, the town of Seward has many amenities, including restaurants, shops, and parks. So, if you want to extend your Alaskan trip or want to do more than just relax at the lodge, you can take the boat back to Seward and explore the town. Some highlights include the Alaska SeaLife Center, the Resurrection Bay Historical Society, and Waterfront Park.
Although you can only visit the Wilderness Lodge during the summer, this is Alaska, and it's not exactly a warm climate. There are sunny days throughout the season, but temperatures are still chilly, particularly at night, so make sure to bring lots of warm clothing. Rain is also common, so bring rain gear, an umbrella, and multiple changes of clothes. While the lodge does have on-site dining, it has a limited grocery selection, so you may want to stock up on snacks and other essentials in Seward before getting on the boat.