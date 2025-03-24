Alaska's Ultimate Eco-Friendly Lodge Is A Remote Haven With Waterfront Cabins And Majestic Nature Trails

The first thing to know about this unique resort is that it's only open from June through August. The rest of the year is much too cold, so you must plan your trip accordingly. The lodge is very eco-friendly, so you can always feel good about staying here. In fact, it's rated as Adventure Green Alaska certified, meaning it adheres to strict sustainability and environmental standards. It relies on solar power whenever possible, utilizes fresh, locally-caught ingredients in the restaurant, and focuses on wildlife and habitat conservation. The lodge also works to minimize waste as much as possible to reduce its overall impact on the region.

The next thing to know is that there are limited rooms and bookings available. There are two room types, both designed to fit up to two guests. You must also book either a two- or three-night stay. Rates are in the $900 per person range as of this writing, and children 12 and younger are prohibited at the lodge. There is an on-site restaurant that serves meals and drinks throughout the day.

As far as activities go, you can explore the island, walk the beaches, or take a kayak out into the water. Since you're on an island, it's easy to spot local wildlife, even from your cabin. The Lodge is also the perfect place from which to explore Kenai Fjords National Park and its many glaciers. Keep in mind, though, that hiking around the lodge and in the park can be somewhat treacherous, so make sure you bring the right supplies and hiking gear to avoid a nasty spill.