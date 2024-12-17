The Most Depressing City In America During Winter, According To Studies

Choosing a holiday destination this winter? How about a visit to the "most depressing city in America"?

Anchorage, Alaska gets the least sunshine of any major U.S. city, according to a study by financial technology company, SmartAsset. The study suggests those with Seasonal Affective Disorder, a form of depression that can be triggered by changes in sunlight, may want to stay clear of Alaska's biggest city. "Days in late December and early January last for fewer than six hours. Day length doesn't reach eight hours until February," Freelance Journalist Nick Wallace wrote for SmartAsset. "Even when the sun is out, you may not be able to see it: Anchorage receives just 34% of the possible direct sunlight in the months of November, December, January, and February."

Medical studies have discovered a direct relationship between sunlight and the release of serotonin, a hormone and neurotransmitter that can lift your mood and make you feel more emotionally stable. Without bright sunlight, our bodies don't produce as much serotonin, leading to Seasonal Affective Disorder. Studies estimate that about 10% of Alaskans are affected by the condition.

Does little sun necessarily mean less fun? The city of 350,000 is home to roughly 40% of Alaska's population. If anyone knows how to shake the winter blues, surely it's someone who chooses to make Anchorage their home.