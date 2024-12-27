The Distinctly-Shaped Icy Wonderland That Must Be Alaska's Most Breathtaking National Park

With abundant wildlife, a rich history, and astounding natural sights rarely witnessed anywhere else in the world, Alaska is an outdoor adventurer's ultimate playground. From watching bears in their natural habitat at Anan Wildlife Observatory to exploring the volcanic black sand beaches on Adak Island, the state is not only a photographer's dream but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in untamed nature. At the heart of this vast wilderness lies the Kenai Fjords National Park, a gateway to Alaska's raw beauty, with dramatic glaciers, a rugged coastline, and unparalleled wildlife encounters.

Founded in 1980, the park spans over 600,000 acres of wilderness in the Kenai Peninsula. Its terrain includes coastlines, remote islands, and glaciers, with more than half of the park covered in snow and ice. The park's defining features are the Harding Icefield and Exit Glacier, remnants of the Ice Age that continue to sculpt the land, forming u-shaped valleys. These areas are filled with water to create the awe-inspiring fjords that make the park famous.

Located just 12 miles away from the historic port city of Seward, Kenai Fjords is a must-visit destination. While camping and cabins within the park are very limited, Seward offers accommodation options alongside small-town charm and warm hospitality, as well as access to fishing, scenic strolls, skiing, and dog sledding.