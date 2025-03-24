A City On Lake Michigan's Shoreline Called 'Catskills Of The Midwest' Has Beaches And Eclectic Activities

There's no shortage of wonderful destinations nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan. Whether it's an artsy town hidden near the Indiana Dunes National Park or an underrated beach getaway with excellent shopping, it's not hard to find a charming locale along the lake. However, one of Lake Michigan's most iconic spots is South Haven — located 50 minutes south of Grand Rapids; it's home to picturesque beaches and a downtown bursting with personality.

Sometimes referred to as the "Catskills of the Midwest," South Haven is a popular tourist destination in southern Michigan. While the warm beaches and blue water of Lake Michigan might be the main attraction, there's much more to South Haven than lounging in the sun.

The town was designated a Pure Michigan Trail Town in 2019, thanks to its wealth of hiking and biking trails. It's also home to the Michigan Maritime Museum, an excellent spot to unwind and learn more about historic vessels from the region. And when you're ready to call it a day, South Haven has plenty of fantastic restaurants and hotels for you to refuel before your next adventure.