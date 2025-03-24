A City On Lake Michigan's Shoreline Called 'Catskills Of The Midwest' Has Beaches And Eclectic Activities
There's no shortage of wonderful destinations nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan. Whether it's an artsy town hidden near the Indiana Dunes National Park or an underrated beach getaway with excellent shopping, it's not hard to find a charming locale along the lake. However, one of Lake Michigan's most iconic spots is South Haven — located 50 minutes south of Grand Rapids; it's home to picturesque beaches and a downtown bursting with personality.
Sometimes referred to as the "Catskills of the Midwest," South Haven is a popular tourist destination in southern Michigan. While the warm beaches and blue water of Lake Michigan might be the main attraction, there's much more to South Haven than lounging in the sun.
The town was designated a Pure Michigan Trail Town in 2019, thanks to its wealth of hiking and biking trails. It's also home to the Michigan Maritime Museum, an excellent spot to unwind and learn more about historic vessels from the region. And when you're ready to call it a day, South Haven has plenty of fantastic restaurants and hotels for you to refuel before your next adventure.
The best beaches and amenities in South Haven
There are numerous beaches to explore in South Haven, but few are as popular as North Beach and South Beach. Separated by the Black River Channel, both spots offer concession stands, restrooms, and kayak rentals — giving you plenty of ways to enjoy the water. However, you can only reach the iconic South Haven Lighthouse from South Beach. There's a lengthy pier that juts out into the water from North Beach — and it might actually be better for pictures of the lighthouse — but only the South Beach pier lets you get up close to the mighty structure.
The beaches in South Haven are great — but don't feel like you need to spend every second of your vacation working on your tan. Nearby, you'll find Van Buren State Park, featuring excellent trails for hiking and biking. There's even a campground if you want to really immerse yourself in the Michigan wilderness. For something different, trek out to the Kal-Haven Trail that runs for 33 miles from South Haven to Kalamazoo.
Done with the great outdoors and need to unwind? Head to one of the many highly rated orchards or vineyards in the region. Cogdal Vineyards has earned incredible ratings on Tripadvisor thanks to its combination of delicious wine and a tasting room designed with cherry and maple harvested directly from the property. Other excellent options include Overhiser Orchards and Warner Vineyards — the latter of which has a tasting room near downtown South Haven.
Planning your trip to South Haven, Michigan
Most visitors flock to South Haven in the summer, when temperatures are ideal for taking a dip in Lake Michigan. But South Haven is more than a beach town — consider visiting in the winter for fewer crowds and to enjoy seasonal events like the Ice Breaker Festival in February or New Year's Eve. Regardless of when you visit, getting here is easy, thanks to the nearby international airport in Grand Rapids.
One of the best parts of staying in South Haven is its unique lodging options. Just steps from North Beach is the elegant Yelton Manor Boutique Hotel B&B. Along with cozy accommodations, it features lovely outdoor spaces that are perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee. For something more adventurous, DayDreamer Domes provides lodging in 14-foot-tall domes (complete with air conditioning and all the comforts of home). Located minutes from the beach and downtown, it's a quirky choice for an unforgettable vacation.
Figuring out where to eat could be a challenge, as South Haven is overflowing with decadent options. Clementine's might be the most popular choice, with nearly 5,000 Google reviews. Visitors love its relaxed atmosphere and varied menu of seafood, pasta, and classic American fare. For a livelier atmosphere, check out Three Blondes Brewing. The brewery features an extensive food menu plus a selection of delicious local beer. Still have time left before heading home? Venture just 30 minutes north to an underrated state park right on the shores of Lake Michigan.