Indiana's Artsy Lakefront Resort Town Hidden In The Dunes National Park Is A Beachy Shopper's Paradise

While Beverly Shores itself is home to little more than a luxury residential community, it's adjacent to some of the best shopping in northern Indiana. Several farmer's markets are located just a short drive from Beverly Shores, including Chesterton's European Market, Coffee Creek Farmers Market, and Market on the Square in Portage. These offer local produce from the wonderful farms in the area, along with handcrafted knickknacks and souvenirs. Be sure to check their schedules so your trip coincides with their next big event.

If you're unable to visit during a farmer's market, the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets should always fit your schedule. Here, you'll find premium brands like Michael Kors, Coach, and Kate Spade mixed in with restaurants and even a children's play area. It's not quite as luxurious as California's boulevard of fashion and rising stars, but it's an impressive selection, nonetheless. Another alternative is The Beverly Shores Depot — a not-for-profit organization with a selection of artwork and jewelry from local artisans.

Wrap up your day of shopping with a delicious dinner from Goblin & The Grocer. Tucked off Dunes Highway, the restaurant offers an elegant dining experience, serving everything from the authentic German dish hähnchen schnitzel to the vegan-friendly Irish veggie stew. For a more casual evening, check out Panini Panini. Beyond the obvious, you'll also find a nice selection of fresh salads and pasta in a charming setting near downtown Michigan City.