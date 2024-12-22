Indiana's Artsy Lakefront Resort Town Hidden In The Dunes National Park Is A Beachy Shopper's Paradise
Indiana might be one of the last places you'd expect to find a pristine beachfront, as it's hundreds of miles away from the nearest ocean. The state is home to plenty of natural attractions — including an abandoned amusement park in Charlestown State Park and a majestic waterfall featuring a covered bridge — and because the state touches Lake Michigan, you can also spend a weekend lounging on a sun-soaked beach. Beverly Shores is among the best lakefront resort towns in Indiana, offering visitors not just sandy beaches and blue water but also a wealth of shopping opportunities and easy access to the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Beverly Shores is a small town with less than 1,000 residents, and while you'll only find a handful of lodging (and camping) options within its borders, it's a great launching point for a relaxing weekend on the northern border of Indiana. The slow-paced town is only an hour from the towering skyscrapers of Chicago, making it easy to access whether you're a Chicagoan or flying into O'Hare. Once you've reached Beverly Shores, you can indulge in a variety of shopping and dining experiences or get in touch with nature at the nearby national park.
Enjoy bountiful shopping and dining experiences near Beverly Shores
While Beverly Shores itself is home to little more than a luxury residential community, it's adjacent to some of the best shopping in northern Indiana. Several farmer's markets are located just a short drive from Beverly Shores, including Chesterton's European Market, Coffee Creek Farmers Market, and Market on the Square in Portage. These offer local produce from the wonderful farms in the area, along with handcrafted knickknacks and souvenirs. Be sure to check their schedules so your trip coincides with their next big event.
If you're unable to visit during a farmer's market, the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets should always fit your schedule. Here, you'll find premium brands like Michael Kors, Coach, and Kate Spade mixed in with restaurants and even a children's play area. It's not quite as luxurious as California's boulevard of fashion and rising stars, but it's an impressive selection, nonetheless. Another alternative is The Beverly Shores Depot — a not-for-profit organization with a selection of artwork and jewelry from local artisans.
Wrap up your day of shopping with a delicious dinner from Goblin & The Grocer. Tucked off Dunes Highway, the restaurant offers an elegant dining experience, serving everything from the authentic German dish hähnchen schnitzel to the vegan-friendly Irish veggie stew. For a more casual evening, check out Panini Panini. Beyond the obvious, you'll also find a nice selection of fresh salads and pasta in a charming setting near downtown Michigan City.
The best of Indiana Dunes National Park
Beverly Shores isn't just centrally located for dining and shopping — it's also right next to the underrated Indiana Dunes National Park. Here, you'll find a staggering 15 miles of beach, which is open during the heat of summer and the Arctic freeze of winter. So whether you want to unwind in the sun or enjoy a snowy, solitary walk, the national park is there to oblige. Be sure to read all signage before venturing onto the sand, as there are several rules you'll want to follow to ensure you're leaving the area as beautiful as you found it.
Hikers can step away from the lakefront and dive into the 50 miles of trails throughout the Indiana Dunes. Cowles Bog Trail is a favorite, as it meanders through marshes, swamps, and ponds (all of which are great for photos). You'll even get a great high-elevation view of Lake Michigan and the surrounding dunes. For a less strenuous way to get in touch with nature, head outside at night and look skyward. Beverly Shores has been named an International Dark Sky Community, and you'll be treated to a stunning display once the sun goes down.