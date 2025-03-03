Indiana's Wildly Underrated Beach Town Is A National Park Gateway Full Of Dunes And Shopping
If you're trying to plan a vacation to the American Midwest, the Great Lakes are a fantastic place to start. From Lake Superior to Lake Ontario, these bodies of water are home to some incredible cities, towns, parks, and beaches. One such hidden gem is the town of Michigan City, which is, ironically, in Indiana. Tucked at the base of Lake Michigan, next to one of the most endangered national parks in the country, Michigan City is well worth a visit if you like small beach town vibes, plenty of shopping, and lakeside activities.
In fact, one might suggest that a trip to Michigan City is far better than one to a larger lakeside metropolis like Chicago or Milwaukee. Not only do you get to escape the massive crowds these cities generate, but you're also close enough to big attractions that you get the best of both worlds. For example, you can spend the day searching for one of the five best hot dogs in Chicago and then relax and watch the sunset from the shores of Michigan City. Let's see what makes this place so charming and unforgettable.
Getting to know Michigan City, Indiana
Thanks to its position at the tip of Lake Michigan and at the mouth of Trail Creek, Michigan City has always been a prime location for commerce. Back in 1830, real estate speculator Isaac C. Elston bought over 160 acres of land to turn into a town. By the time the city was incorporated in 1836, the area was well developed, with over 1,500 full-time residents.
History is still a big part of the city, and you can explore historical sites such as the Barker Mansion (built in 1857), Old Lighthouse Museum (dedicated to the Michigan City East Pierhead Lighthouse), or the 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes. The last site allows you to explore houses built for the fair that illustrate what developers thought homes of the future would look like. To tour the homes, you have to reserve a spot, as the experience only occurs once every September.
Today, Michigan City is mostly known as the gateway for exploring the Indiana Dunes National Park. However, if dunes and lakeside beaches are not your thing, you can also visit the Friendship Botanical Gardens or the Washington Park Zoo. Alternatively, you can get up close and personal to Trail Creek at Pottawattamie Park.
What to do when visiting Michigan City, Indiana
Depending on where you're visiting from, you may be able to fly into the Michigan City Municipal Airport. Otherwise, you'll have to fly into America's most well-connected airport, Chicago O'Hare. From there, you can rent a car and drive about an hour to get to Michigan City (according to Google Maps).
Once you're in town, there's a mix of different lodging options. You can stay at a chain hotel or opt for something unique. For example, if you want to stay close to the water, there's the Bridge Inn that overlooks Trail Creek. If you want to try your hand at gambling, you can stay at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel. Finally, if you want to sample some homemade brews, you can go to the Brewery Lodge on the outskirts of town. Overall, at the time of this writing, rooms at all three locations start at about $100 per night.
Outside of visiting the Indiana Dunes, Michigan City also has some excellent shopping options. First, there are the Premium Outlets, where you can buy name brands for less, and then there's the Michigan City Plaza. If all that shopping makes you hungry, there are numerous high-quality restaurants nearby, such as Cool Runnings Restaurant (Jamaican food), the Ritz Klub Tavern (established in 1890), the Shoreline Brewery and Restaurant (near the mouth of Trail Creek), and the Royale With Cheese (a no-nonsense burger joint).