Indiana's Wildly Underrated Beach Town Is A National Park Gateway Full Of Dunes And Shopping

If you're trying to plan a vacation to the American Midwest, the Great Lakes are a fantastic place to start. From Lake Superior to Lake Ontario, these bodies of water are home to some incredible cities, towns, parks, and beaches. One such hidden gem is the town of Michigan City, which is, ironically, in Indiana. Tucked at the base of Lake Michigan, next to one of the most endangered national parks in the country, Michigan City is well worth a visit if you like small beach town vibes, plenty of shopping, and lakeside activities.

In fact, one might suggest that a trip to Michigan City is far better than one to a larger lakeside metropolis like Chicago or Milwaukee. Not only do you get to escape the massive crowds these cities generate, but you're also close enough to big attractions that you get the best of both worlds. For example, you can spend the day searching for one of the five best hot dogs in Chicago and then relax and watch the sunset from the shores of Michigan City. Let's see what makes this place so charming and unforgettable.