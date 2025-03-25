South Africa's All-Inclusive Eco-Friendly Glamping Resort Offers Gourmet Dining Under The Stars
Few & Far Luvhondo, an eco-friendly glamping resort in South Africa's Soutpansberg Mountains, provides an all-inclusive getaway that combines luxury with a deep connection to nature. Opened in December 2024 in Limpopo, this property caters to those who appreciate wildlife and nature, as well as families looking for a lifetime of memories that are complemented by high-end meals.
The resort is made up of six private Cliff suites, and each of them comes with a king-size bed, a private plunge pool, a bathroom, and an open-air shower. When you venture out onto the private deck of your suite, you can see views of the valley and the stunning Soutpansberg mountain range. As a part of the overall experience, guests will have a deliciously served opportunity to dine on gourmet dishes under the stars, topped with a sprinkle of the expansive night sky.
Quite a bit away from Africa's hip and cosmopolitan destinations, Few & Far Luvhondo takes about 90 minutes to reach from the Polokwane Gateway Airport by car or just under five hours from Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport. The concept for this remote, eco-friendly resort was created by the company Under Canvas, which is known in the United States for its high-end glamping properties. Few & Far Luvhondo is located within the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, an area that is regarded for its plant and animal life in South Africa.
Dining at Few & Far Luvhondo and what to expect
Not only is the resort exclusive, but the food at Few & Far Luvhondo is a perk of your all-inclusive package as it heavily relies on locally sourced ingredients. There are five different types of meal settings and experiences that guests have the option to choose from. These range from in-room and fine-dining options to classic South African barbecues called Boma Braais. If you're wanting to leave the property to explore the surrounding area, you can have the resort put together bush picnic lunches while you soak in the beauty of South Africa.
The kitchen is run by Chef Nhalkanipho Sokhela, who has curated a blended menu of traditional South African flavors and hints of European influences. The ingredients are specially selected straight from the resort's own fields and sourced from local farms. The drink menu features a variety of environmentally friendly, names from South Africa's award-winning and underrated wine region selected by Sommelier Erica Taylor.
Attractions and things to do at Few & Far Luvhondo
Few & Far Luvhondo also has a slew of activities, focusing on connecting guests to nature and South Africa as a whole. A must-do is the Solfari cable car, which is a solar-powered system that will take guests on rides over the area's canopies, offering an aerial view of the terrain and animals in the region. Few & Far also allows guests to take day trips to Mapungubwe National Park to get up close with wild elephants, lions, hyenas, and many other members of the South African animal kingdom.
To continue soaking in the South African environment, the property also offers guests hiking experiences across different paths, mountain biking tours to explore the Soutpansberg Mountain Range, and ways to give back to the environment by participating in the resort's Conservationist for the Day program. The program allows visitors a chance to replant and restore habitats in a safe way to help maintain the area's nature and wildlife.
You can also trek into the forest and watch cute, furry monkeys by participating in the resort's Samango Monkeys Encounters excursion. After a day in the great outdoors, you can quite literally spend the night outside under the stars by sleeping on one of the property's decks (cozy bedding and furnishings provided). Few & Far Luvhondo offers various packages starting at nightly rates of $1,800 USD, at the time of writing. If you fancy more time glamping in Africa at the end of your stay, sleep in a "sky bed" at the Lapalala Wilderness luxury African safari resort.