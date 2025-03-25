South Africa's All-Inclusive Eco-Friendly Glamping Resort Offers Gourmet Dining Under The Stars

Few & Far Luvhondo, an eco-friendly glamping resort in South Africa's Soutpansberg Mountains, provides an all-inclusive getaway that combines luxury with a deep connection to nature. Opened in December 2024 in Limpopo, this property caters to those who appreciate wildlife and nature, as well as families looking for a lifetime of memories that are complemented by high-end meals.

The resort is made up of six private Cliff suites, and each of them comes with a king-size bed, a private plunge pool, a bathroom, and an open-air shower. When you venture out onto the private deck of your suite, you can see views of the valley and the stunning Soutpansberg mountain range. As a part of the overall experience, guests will have a deliciously served opportunity to dine on gourmet dishes under the stars, topped with a sprinkle of the expansive night sky.

Quite a bit away from Africa's hip and cosmopolitan destinations, Few & Far Luvhondo takes about 90 minutes to reach from the Polokwane Gateway Airport by car or just under five hours from Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport. The concept for this remote, eco-friendly resort was created by the company Under Canvas, which is known in the United States for its high-end glamping properties. Few & Far Luvhondo is located within the Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, an area that is regarded for its plant and animal life in South Africa.