Award-Winning Wine And Luxurious Accommodations Abound In South Africa's Underrated Wine Region

Vergenoegd Low has been making wine long before one of America's oldest wineries even began to sow their grapes. Their story began when the Dutch East India Company granted the estate to Pieter de Vos. He named the land Vergenoegd, meaning to be content or satisfied in Dutch. Later on, the estate's central homestead was declared a national monument due to its Cape Dutch architectural style, traditional of the region.

This long history, along with the many amenities on the estate and its top-class facilities, make staying at Vergenoegd Low quite a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The accommodations are truly luxurious, with several suites or villas to choose from. The suites are equipped with jacuzzis, personal gardens, and even private pools. The villas offer visitors whole entertainment areas as well as private decks and pools nestled among the estate's beautiful vineyards.

You will also find two fine-dining venues on the farm. The Clara's Barn and Geuwels restaurants (both by renowned chef Bertus Basson) combine Indigenous flavors with a touch of Dutch, French, and East Indies cuisine paired with some of the house's wine ready for tasting. Lastly, Vergenoegd Low Spa is open for visitors to indulge in complete relaxation after enjoying a savory meal.