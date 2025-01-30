Award-Winning Wine And Luxurious Accommodations Abound In South Africa's Underrated Wine Region
The Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate has been producing mouthwatering and award-winning wines for the last 330 years. The estate is located between Somerset West and Cape Town, one of South Africa's top wine destinations in the underrated Stellenbosch wine route. Vergenoegd Low combines luxury accommodations and wine tastings with a rich historical heritage and sustainable farming practices to provide visitors with many unique and grand experiences.
Although the estate is only 10 minutes away from Cape Town's airport, thanks to the surrounding Table and Helderberg mountains, Eerste River, and miles of vineyards, you will find a feeling of serenity and tranquility during your visit. To top it all off, this unique "eco-verse" — as Vergenoegd Low calls the property — is filled with local birdlife and flocks of Indian Runner Ducks (used as pest control) that can be seen parading around the fields in their quest to protect the crops, adding to the overall charm of Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate.
Everything that Vergenoegd Low has to offer and its award-winning winery
Vergenoegd Low has been making wine long before one of America's oldest wineries even began to sow their grapes. Their story began when the Dutch East India Company granted the estate to Pieter de Vos. He named the land Vergenoegd, meaning to be content or satisfied in Dutch. Later on, the estate's central homestead was declared a national monument due to its Cape Dutch architectural style, traditional of the region.
This long history, along with the many amenities on the estate and its top-class facilities, make staying at Vergenoegd Low quite a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The accommodations are truly luxurious, with several suites or villas to choose from. The suites are equipped with jacuzzis, personal gardens, and even private pools. The villas offer visitors whole entertainment areas as well as private decks and pools nestled among the estate's beautiful vineyards.
You will also find two fine-dining venues on the farm. The Clara's Barn and Geuwels restaurants (both by renowned chef Bertus Basson) combine Indigenous flavors with a touch of Dutch, French, and East Indies cuisine paired with some of the house's wine ready for tasting. Lastly, Vergenoegd Low Spa is open for visitors to indulge in complete relaxation after enjoying a savory meal.
Sustainability is a big part of Vergenoegd Low's success
Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate owes its long-lasting success not only to their rich wine and cultural heritage but also to the loving relationship they have with nature. Through trial and error, they have found ways to implement responsible agricultural practices that honor their heritage.
One of these many practices involves using Indian Runner Ducks as pest control agents instead of using pesticides. The ducks, which are also a popular attraction with visitors, patrol the estate twice a day while eating snails and other harmful wildlife. According to visitors on TripAdvisor, these duck parades are "the absolute highlight of Vergenoegd Low." Surely a very unique sight to see while staying at the farm.
The regenerative practices also involve Dexter cattle, which help fertilize the estate's rich limestone soils. These environmentally friendly practices, along with all the luxurious experiences the estate has to offer, make Vergenoegd Low Wine Estate and South Africa's Stellenbosch wine route great destinations for a girl's trip worthy of considering!