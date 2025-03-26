Tucked Away In The Southern Alps Is One Of Japan's Tallest Mountains Promising Scenic, Thrilling Trails

Mount Kita, located in the northern part of Japan's Southern Alps in Yamanashi prefecture, is the second-tallest peak in Japan, after Mount Fuji. Mount Fuji is arguably the most well-known mountain in Japan, so if you want to avoid the crowds, Mount Kita is the better choice. At 10,475 feet, it's a challenging hike, but you will be surrounded by trickling waterfalls, misty forests, and epic ridge views. Once you reach the summit, you will be rewarded with one of the best views of Mount Fuji and the surrounding Southern Alps.

To begin your hiking adventure from Tokyo, start at Shinjuku Station. Look for the limited express train to Kofu, the capital city of Yamanashi prefecture in central Japan. The train ride to Kofu is about 90 minutes. Then, take a two-hour bus ride from Kofu to Hirogawara, the trailhead of Mount Kita. Hirogawara, which is 5,003 feet above sea level, is only accessible by bus or taxi. The bus only runs from late June to early November. Hiking outside the season is unsafe due to frigid temperatures, avalanches, and snow whiteouts. For the most optimal hike, we recommend spending a night in Kofu the day before so you can start your hike bright and early.

Hiking Mount Kita can be done in two days and is considered moderately hard. It's definitely not a stroll in the park — parts of the trail can be rocky and steep, so you will need to be in decent physical shape to conquer the summit. To experience the gorgeous Japanese fall foliage, hike Mount Kita from September to October.