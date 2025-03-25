Ohio's Once-Abandoned Church Turned Picturesque Winery Offers Award-Winning Sips In A Serene Setting

South River Winery is open year-round, but Ohio's most pleasant weather arrives between late April and October. The vineyard is open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's open until 10:00 p.m. If you want to visit a few of the 30 wineries in the Grand River Valley, you can choose from hotels in the area less than 10 miles from South River Winery; you may want to stay at Tripadvisor's highly-rated The Lodge At Geneva On the Lake for a perfectly picturesque option.

If you like to feel the sun on your face while enjoying your vino, head to the vineyard's spectacular outdoor area. Though it doesn't have a full kitchen, you can bring your own picnic and enjoy it with the wine you've purchased. You can sit on the veranda flanked by marble columns and enjoy the breeze in the summer or hang around the outdoor fireplace in the colder months. You can also chill out in the rooftop pavilion to get an aerial view of the whole vineyard. If you feel like moving around a little, take your glass and roam the vineyard grounds, marveling over the fact that strands of grapes can turn into such delightful and intoxicating nectar.

If you're also a fan of fine spirits, you're in luck. Just a short walk away is a bright red barn, which is home to Red Eagle Distillery, also owned by Gene Sigel. There, you can sample vodka, bourbon, rye, and brandy, all made from local ingredients. The most notable product in their lineup may be the Red Maple — a liquor distilled from maple syrup that has been aged in barrels for two years. It has a unique oaky note and invokes the memory of autumn's falling leaves.

