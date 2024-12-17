Ohio's Cozy Lakeside Town Is A Must-Visit For Glassy Waters And Sunbathing Along Sandy Beaches

Unless you are from the upper Midwest, chances are you've never heard of the quaint lakeside town, often referred to as Ohio's first summer resort. The shores of Lake Erie are dotted with unique towns, such as the little-known Ohio town Put-in-Bay, and Geneva-on-the-Lake, which has been welcoming visitors since the late 1800s. Today, it's a charming mix of vintage and contemporary, making it an ideal getaway for families, couples, solo travelers, and bikers, especially during major events like the annual fall motorcycle rally, Thunder on the Strip.

The town's tourism peaked in the postwar years of the 1940s, and you can imagine that heyday today when you walk along Geneva's main drag, lined with retro shops, arcades, food vendors, and an array of restaurant and nightlife options. Visitors continue to embrace nostalgic amusements like playing a round at Allison's Mini Golf, the oldest continuously operating mini-golf course in the country. Just like vacationers of bygone eras, families spend their holidays much the same way they would have back then — lazy days spent sunbathing at the sandy beaches, where children can build sandcastles, splash in the shallow waters of Lake Erie, and enjoy a picnic by the lake.