Ohio's Cozy Lakeside Town Is A Must-Visit For Glassy Waters And Sunbathing Along Sandy Beaches
Unless you are from the upper Midwest, chances are you've never heard of the quaint lakeside town, often referred to as Ohio's first summer resort. The shores of Lake Erie are dotted with unique towns, such as the little-known Ohio town Put-in-Bay, and Geneva-on-the-Lake, which has been welcoming visitors since the late 1800s. Today, it's a charming mix of vintage and contemporary, making it an ideal getaway for families, couples, solo travelers, and bikers, especially during major events like the annual fall motorcycle rally, Thunder on the Strip.
The town's tourism peaked in the postwar years of the 1940s, and you can imagine that heyday today when you walk along Geneva's main drag, lined with retro shops, arcades, food vendors, and an array of restaurant and nightlife options. Visitors continue to embrace nostalgic amusements like playing a round at Allison's Mini Golf, the oldest continuously operating mini-golf course in the country. Just like vacationers of bygone eras, families spend their holidays much the same way they would have back then — lazy days spent sunbathing at the sandy beaches, where children can build sandcastles, splash in the shallow waters of Lake Erie, and enjoy a picnic by the lake.
Experience year-round outdoor adventures in Geneva-on-the-Lake
Though it's known as a summer resort, Geneva-on-the-Lake surprises outdoor enthusiasts with a range of adventures in every season. Sure, in the summer, visitor can do any water-based activities on Lake Erie, from swimming and paddleboarding to jet skiing and sailing. The area is home to one of the Midwest's largest natural sand beaches, Headlands Beach State Park, located just a short 30 miles down the coast.
Thrill-seekers can zip-line through the tree canopies or go on an Adventure Course at Lake Erie Canopy Tours in the spring, summer, and fall. Don't rule out an autumn vacation, as the season brings a spectacular display of fall foliage, perfect for scenic drives. Fall is the perfect time to take the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Tour, which features 19 historic covered bridges and offers a unique way to explore the countryside. For more activities, head to Geneva State Park or the nearby Lake Erie Bluffs, which each have miles of hiking and biking trails that wind through forests and along the scenic lakeshore. During winter, guests can take advantage of a 4.5-mile snowmobiling trail, as well as cross-country skiing and ice fishing opportunities.
Eat and drink your way through Geneva-on-the-Lake
Geneva-on-the-Lake boasts several noteworthy restaurants that have been long-standing fixtures in the community for generations. Along the strip, visitors are met with a charming retro vibe with nostalgic eateries like open-air hotdog stands and the 1950s-inspired Eddie's Grill, where visitors enjoy diner classics like Slovenian-style hotdogs, cheeseburgers, and fries.
Located at The Lakehouse Inn, Crosswinds Grille is a farm-to-table restaurant that prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients. The menu features seasonal dishes that highlight the flavors of the region like slow-roasted pan-seared duck breast served with a side of cranberry maple sauce and a cheeseboard comprising local cheeses and spreads.
Another standout activity for visitors is a wine-tasting tour, showcasing the region's hand-crafted, exceptional small-batch wines. The city has earned a spot on the Grand River Valley Wine Region trail with spots like the Old Firehouse Winery, where you can sip wine while admiring panoramic lake views on the sunset patio. Many of these wineries offer guided tours of their vineyards for a behind-the-scenes look into the winemaking process. While you're in Northern Ohio, make sure to stop by Heineman's Winery, where you can also tour the world's largest geode. Along with this unique experience, the tour features a trip to the wine cellar and a tasting of the winery's signature selections. You wouldn't expect Ohio to be a great wine destination — or a great beach getaway — but Geneva-on-the-Lake is full of surprises.