Nashville's Oldest Winery Is A 'Sanctuary Of Southern Hospitality' Situated On A Historic Site

When we think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music. It is home to iconic institutions such as the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, the Grand Ole Opry, and White Limonzeen, the picture-perfect pink Dolly Parton-themed bar. A little well-kept secret is that the city also has an underrated and award-winning wine country that deserves Napa-level hype, about a 35-minute drive from Nashville. If you'd rather stay close for your vino drinking pleasure, you're in luck. Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery is a mere 6 miles (or a 15-minute drive) from downtown Nashville.

Touted by Tripadvisor as the "sanctuary of Southern hospitality," Belle Meade Winery is on the gorgeous grounds of a former thoroughbred horse farm. It's one of the oldest wineries in the Volunteer State and a non-profit organization that aims to preserve the historical property through tours and tastings. Tours of the historic site start at $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, $20 for youth ages 7 to 17, and children 6 and under can join for free. We recommend booking tickets online through Belle Meade's website to ensure you get the desired time slot.

The best time to visit the winery is May to June, when the weather is pleasant for the outdoor tours and the gardens of the historical site bloom with vibrancy and life. However, you can visit the winery any time of the year, as it's open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.