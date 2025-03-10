Nashville's Oldest Winery Is A 'Sanctuary Of Southern Hospitality' Situated On A Historic Site
When we think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music. It is home to iconic institutions such as the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, the Grand Ole Opry, and White Limonzeen, the picture-perfect pink Dolly Parton-themed bar. A little well-kept secret is that the city also has an underrated and award-winning wine country that deserves Napa-level hype, about a 35-minute drive from Nashville. If you'd rather stay close for your vino drinking pleasure, you're in luck. Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery is a mere 6 miles (or a 15-minute drive) from downtown Nashville.
Touted by Tripadvisor as the "sanctuary of Southern hospitality," Belle Meade Winery is on the gorgeous grounds of a former thoroughbred horse farm. It's one of the oldest wineries in the Volunteer State and a non-profit organization that aims to preserve the historical property through tours and tastings. Tours of the historic site start at $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, $20 for youth ages 7 to 17, and children 6 and under can join for free. We recommend booking tickets online through Belle Meade's website to ensure you get the desired time slot.
The best time to visit the winery is May to June, when the weather is pleasant for the outdoor tours and the gardens of the historical site bloom with vibrancy and life. However, you can visit the winery any time of the year, as it's open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Having a tasting at Belle Meade Winery and witnessing the site's history
The food and wine tasting is a must-do when visiting Belle Meade Winery. Children are not allowed in the tasting room, so plan accordingly. For $65, the wine and food pairing experience guides you through five wines complemented by handcrafted appetizers. You will learn to appreciate different flavor profiles and ingredients for the perfect food pairing. The menu differs based on the season and availability, previous items include tuna poke, crab dip, and chocolate truffle, to name a few. Those with dietary requirements are offered special vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free menus. You can choose your menu when you book your tasting online. Not a wine drinker? No problem. Join the bourbon experience instead.
To learn more about Belle Meade's significant role in Tennessee's thoroughbred racing industry, you can tour the grounds of the historic site. The tours tell the stories of the owners, enslaved workers, and contracted laborers involved with Belle Meade. The Mansion Tour takes visitors inside the sprawling 1853 Greek Revival mansion where the plantation owners lived.
John Harding founded Belle Meade in 1807, owning 250 acres of land. He made his living by subsistence farming, boarding horses, and breeding. His son, William Harding, inherited the property in 1839 and built the magnificent mansion in the center of the property. He acquired Bonnie Scotland, a thoroughbred who sired famed winners. The third generation of the family cemented Belle Meade's horse reputation by acquiring Iroquois, the first American thoroughbred to win the Epsom Derby. Though the farm ceased breeding horses in 1904, the bloodlines of Belle Meade's thoroughbreds continue to dominate the race tracks today.
Other tours and dining options at Belle Meade
Belle Meade wouldn't have its international reputation if it wasn't for the African American enslaved people and contracted laborers that lived and worked the farm. The Journey to Jubilee Tour highlights Black heritage in the world of thoroughbred horses and honors those who ran the farm and household. Robert "Bob" Green was an enslaved person who became head hostler of the horses, while Susan Carter was a caregiver to the Harding children and head of domestic staff. The legacies of these influential figures are evident when guests visit the historical site today.
After seeing all the area has to offer, if you're feeling peckish, head to Belle Meade Meat and Three in the visitor's center. It offers tantalizing Southern classics, like smoked meats, cornbread, biscuits, and homemade desserts. Fox Run Cafe specializes in sandwiches, soup, salads, and cheese platters. Fancy a drink with a view? Head to Bonnie's Bourbon and Wine Bar for a Belle Mead Mule — a Southern version of the mule made with bourbon instead of vodka with freshly grated ginger. If you or your little ones have a sweet tooth, check out Coop 'n' Scoop for some ice cream or a milkshake. Before leaving, don't forget to pick up a horse-themed souvenir from the gift shop.
To put up your feet after walking, learning, and indulging at Belle Meade, head to the lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort, a Nashville destination with a waterpark and botanical garden.