One Of The Midwest's Best Small Towns Is An Underrated Indiana Gem With Riverfront Charm And Tasty Eats

If we were to recommend a Midwest city called Madison next to the water and full of gorgeous scenery and eclectic eateries, you might assume we're talking about Madison, Wisconsin (aka the home of Wisconsin's mysterious "lost city" in an enchanting forest). However, if you go about 400 miles southeast, you'll run into a city with the same name in a different state: Madison, Indiana.

While this Madison isn't as large as the one further north, it's just as much of a Midwest gem. Being by the Ohio River, the city gets some incredible riverside views, and because the city doesn't get as crowded as other metropolitan areas, you can enjoy everything it has to offer without paying high prices or waiting in line for high-quality restaurants and experiences. While Indianapolis gets around 30 million visitors annually, Madison gets a fraction of that. In fact, this Madison is so awesome that it was ranked as the Best Small Town in the Midwest by USA Today.

So, if you're looking for a fun, relaxing Midwest travel destination that offers all the gourmet food, history, and amenities of a major capital without the crowded streets, Madison, Indiana, should be on your list. Whether you choose to make the pilgrimage via a road trip or airplane, here's everything you need to know about this hidden gem.