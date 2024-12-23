Escape Cincinnati At A Nearby Kentucky Town Hidden On The Ohio River Full Of Historic Charm

If you're trying to plan a Midwest vacation, Ohio is a great choice for its charm and history. Cincinnati is one of the best places to visit in Ohio, thanks to its world-class attractions, like the oldest public market in the state, Findlay Market. However, as a big city, it can be quite crowded, making it hard for some travelers to appreciate.

Thankfully, you don't have to travel far to get a similar experience but with far fewer tourists and people bustling around. Kentucky, which sits just across the Ohio River, is another great state with tons of awesome vacation spots. For example, you can check out the culinary and cultural hub of the state in Owensboro. However, another great, subtler choice is the smaller city of Maysville.

Located just over an hour from Cincinnati, Maysville has everything you could want on a vacation. Riverfront businesses and views, excellent eateries, and lots of history for you to explore. Let's dive into why Maysville should be on your bucket list.