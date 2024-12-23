Escape Cincinnati At A Nearby Kentucky Town Hidden On The Ohio River Full Of Historic Charm
If you're trying to plan a Midwest vacation, Ohio is a great choice for its charm and history. Cincinnati is one of the best places to visit in Ohio, thanks to its world-class attractions, like the oldest public market in the state, Findlay Market. However, as a big city, it can be quite crowded, making it hard for some travelers to appreciate.
Thankfully, you don't have to travel far to get a similar experience but with far fewer tourists and people bustling around. Kentucky, which sits just across the Ohio River, is another great state with tons of awesome vacation spots. For example, you can check out the culinary and cultural hub of the state in Owensboro. However, another great, subtler choice is the smaller city of Maysville.
Located just over an hour from Cincinnati, Maysville has everything you could want on a vacation. Riverfront businesses and views, excellent eateries, and lots of history for you to explore. Let's dive into why Maysville should be on your bucket list.
The history behind Maysville, Kentucky
The town of Maysville got its start way back in 1787. At the time, the place was called Limestone, and it was laid out by settlers Simon Kenton and John May. May's influence was so great that the residents decided to eventually name the town after him. Interestingly, Daniel Boone and his wife owned and operated a tavern in the center of town for several years while it was still known as Limestone.
Thanks to its position on the Ohio River, Maysville became an important port city. Throughout the years, various luminaries would either visit or attend school there, such as Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Jackson, and Governor John Chambers. The Lee House, which was originally built in 1798, acted as one of the main hotel accommodations for celebrity travelers.
Tobacco and bourbon were prominent exports from Maysville for many years. However, while Maysville used to be a bourbon powerhouse, the small city of Bardstown (south of Louisville) is now known as the Bourbon Capital of the World. Today, Maysville's economic foundation is rooted in healthcare and electronics manufacturing. Mitsubishi recently announced it will start producing heat pump processors in a refurbished Maysville factory.
What to do during a trip to Maysville
With such a quaint, historic vibe, Maysville allows you to capture a sense of Kentucky's rich and storied past. As you walk past the old brick buildings, you get a sense of what it must have been like during the town's heyday as settlers arrived by steamboat along the river. Some of the historic places you can visit include the Lee House Inn, renovated Washington Opera House, and Cox Building, which was built in 1886.
If you really want to learn more about Maysville's history, you can check out the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, which offers a comprehensive look at what life was like in the city from its early days to the modern era. You can also visit the National Underground Railroad Museum and see how Maysville played a crucial role in helping enslaved people escape to the north.
Maysville's riverfront district is another highlight, especially if you love delicious food and vibrant riverside views. If you love Kentucky bourbon, your first stop should be at Old Pogue Distillery, which is a bit north of downtown. There's also Hemingway's Bourbon and Coffee, which is in the heart of the old city. Other restaurant highlights include M's Eatery (perfect for burgers), Babz Bistro (offering an assortment of lunch and dinner bowls), and Chandler's Bar (great for hanging out and grabbing a pint).