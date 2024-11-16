Louisville's Artsiest District Is A Buzzing Foodie Haven Of Trendy Shops And Southern Hospitality

Known for baseball, horse racing, Muhammad Ali, and the friendliest nearby towns, Louisville is the biggest and boldest city in the state of Kentucky. If hip bars, restaurants, and art galleries are your thing, then you'll want to head to the Gateway to the South's East Market District, widely known as NuLu (short for "New Louisville"). Wandering around a new neighborhood is fun, but sometimes a knowledgeable tour guide gets you to the best places in good company. Louisville Food Tours on Viator do just that, informing and imbibing you on a fun jaunt through NuLu's Kentucky bourbon distilleries and beyond.

Another Viator tour called "Secrets of Louisville" takes guests through the food and history of NuLu, illuminating guests about the city's rich history over plates of local delicacies. So, if you're in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby or passing through to family friendly Bowling Green, take the pressure off your itinerary and let Viator take you through NuLu and sample its many wares, fares, and libations.