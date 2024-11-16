Louisville's Artsiest District Is A Buzzing Foodie Haven Of Trendy Shops And Southern Hospitality
Known for baseball, horse racing, Muhammad Ali, and the friendliest nearby towns, Louisville is the biggest and boldest city in the state of Kentucky. If hip bars, restaurants, and art galleries are your thing, then you'll want to head to the Gateway to the South's East Market District, widely known as NuLu (short for "New Louisville"). Wandering around a new neighborhood is fun, but sometimes a knowledgeable tour guide gets you to the best places in good company. Louisville Food Tours on Viator do just that, informing and imbibing you on a fun jaunt through NuLu's Kentucky bourbon distilleries and beyond.
Another Viator tour called "Secrets of Louisville" takes guests through the food and history of NuLu, illuminating guests about the city's rich history over plates of local delicacies. So, if you're in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby or passing through to family friendly Bowling Green, take the pressure off your itinerary and let Viator take you through NuLu and sample its many wares, fares, and libations.
Distilleries, soul food, and history in Louisville
Picturesque Bardstown is the home of Kentucky bourbon and NuLu's bars pour it liberally. The Bourbon and Bites tour on Viator takes guests to speakeasies, tasting rooms, rooftop bars, and award-winning restaurants, spoiling them with food pairings that bring out the liquor's full, silky depth. Restaurants visited include celebrity chef Edward Lee's Nami, an exclusive local favorite. Prices start at $182 per person.
Booze is an option on the Secrets of Louisville: Food & History tour but food is the focus. Guests enjoy eight courses in six eateries, indulging in a range of Louisville BBQ, Kentucky-style chicken, biscuits and gravy, bourbon balls, and a hot brown gravy recipe that predates the prohibition.
User reviews are glowing for both tours. "Beautiful night out," wrote one 5-star reviewer of the Bourbon and Bites tour, "great drinks, good food, and our guide Annie was very nice. Would do this again." A guest of the "Secrets of Louisville" tour was similarly positive, describing the host as "Knowledgeable, personable, and accommodating... She kept everything moving smoothly yet not feeling rushed at all... Come hungry, the food and facts were great!"