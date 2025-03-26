Lower Manhattan's Latest Gathering Spot Is A Dynamic Building Bringing Art And Music To Downtown NYC
The financial district isn't what usually comes to mind when thinking about where to go for the arts in New York City. Historically, hip neighborhoods in lower Manhattan like Soho, with its unique cobbled streets and famous art scene, and Greenwich Village have been the beacons for galleries, parties, and a creative scene. However, that may be changing with a great new addition to the already lively World Trade Center campus. The Perelman Performing Art Center (PAC) differs from the other buildings surrounding it, which are more known for their historical significance, shopping, and dining.
Although the 138-foot building is several hundred feet shorter than the skyscrapers that tower over it, its striking architecture stands out. The structure is cloaked in 5,000 marble panels and looks like a giant cube. While the facade is glossy yet subdued in the daytime, built-in chandeliers help the entire structure glow at night. The complex also houses three theaters, inside of which a vibrant world of music, dance, theater, and film blossoms.
Catch a show at the Perelman Performing Arts Center
If the Perelman Performing Arts Center's opening night roster is any kind of good clue, then you can expect to see an eclectic mix of world-class entertainment. At the center's premiere, Broadway legend Cynthia Erivo, ballet dancer Tiler Peck, and poet laureate Amanda Gorman performed. Big names like David Letterman and Paul Shaffer have also graced the center's stages. It's a great way to skip Times Square's tourist traps. For no money at all, you can enjoy a mix of exciting shows. That's right, the center has a full schedule of free, first-come, first-served concerts spanning genres like Afro-rock, folk, and pop.
The center also serves up a variety of unique, ticketed shows, including physical theatre troupes, experimental plays, and Broadway-like extravaganzas. Tickets can be very reasonable, with some shows starting at $40 and reaching up to around $150. As all sales are final, the center recommends booking directly through them instead of a third-party site. What also makes these theaters so special are their engineering capabilities. The movable walls can be reconfigured to create over 60 different seating arrangements, including one large 950-seat auditorium.
Hang out at the Perelman Performing Arts Center or have a meal.
PAC is also a great gathering spot for those who want to lounge in a bit of style. The center's outdoor terrace has café-style tables, chairs, and loungers to admire the surrounding cityscape while taking a load off from the busy streets. While the large 225-person capacity space is available for private rentals, it's generally open to the public during business hours from Tuesday through Saturday.
Have a meal at Metropolis, the center's on-site contemporary American restaurant. At the time of this writing, the delightful dinner menu doesn't go over $46 for a main dish (which is really good for NYC) and features must-tries like coconut shrimp, dry-aged striploin, and cranberry cobbler for dessert. Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and with their local beers and specialty cocktails on offer, it's hard to resist.
The center is a short walk from the World Trade Center subway stop, a hub for multiple NYC trains. You'll want to take the exit that comes out on Fulton Street and walk west until you reach the building's entrance. Newcomers to the city may need a guide to the New York City subway system to get a feel for the ins and outs. Something else to keep in mind is that the building's main entrance requires climbing a long staircase. For those who may find that challenging, there is an adjacent elevator.