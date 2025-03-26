Lower Manhattan's Latest Gathering Spot Is A Dynamic Building Bringing Art And Music To Downtown NYC

PAC is also a great gathering spot for those who want to lounge in a bit of style. The center's outdoor terrace has café-style tables, chairs, and loungers to admire the surrounding cityscape while taking a load off from the busy streets. While the large 225-person capacity space is available for private rentals, it's generally open to the public during business hours from Tuesday through Saturday.

Have a meal at Metropolis, the center's on-site contemporary American restaurant. At the time of this writing, the delightful dinner menu doesn't go over $46 for a main dish (which is really good for NYC) and features must-tries like coconut shrimp, dry-aged striploin, and cranberry cobbler for dessert. Happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and with their local beers and specialty cocktails on offer, it's hard to resist.

The center is a short walk from the World Trade Center subway stop, a hub for multiple NYC trains. You'll want to take the exit that comes out on Fulton Street and walk west until you reach the building's entrance. Newcomers to the city may need a guide to the New York City subway system to get a feel for the ins and outs. Something else to keep in mind is that the building's main entrance requires climbing a long staircase. For those who may find that challenging, there is an adjacent elevator.