The Timeless Mississippi City With Sought-After Shopping, Southern Charm And Civil War History

Just 23 miles north of Corinth lies Shiloh National Battlefield, home of one of the most influential battles of the Civil War. It's outcome in April 1862 led to the eventual invasion of Mississippi in the war's Western Theater by General U.S. Grant, as he and his army worked their way south to Vicksburg. It began with a surprise attack on Grant's army at Shiloh Church by Confederate forces led by General Albert Sidney Johnston the morning of April 6. Power shifted back and forth over the course of the first day. Johnston took a bullet and bled out, and his replacement, General P.G.T. Beauregard, planned to launch a surprise attack the morning of April 7. But by then, Grant's army was reinforced by Gen. Don Carlos Buell's Army of Ohio, and the Union Army forced the Confederates back to the South near Corinth. And, of course, the Union's primary objective was the railroad crossing in Corinth, which eventually fell to the north in October 1862.

The battle was much more involved, of course, and that's why a visit to Shiloh is an absolute must for anyone taking in the great little town of Corinth. There, visitors can literally walk in the steps of American history, and follow the battle plans of both the North and the South. For die-hard history buffs, seeing how the battle unfolded by wandering the hallowed ground of Shiloh is as close to being amid the cannon fire as they'll ever get. Visitors can pick up a battlefield map at the visitors center and follow the interpretive trail through the park. For history lovers, it's at least a daylong event. Like Harpers Ferry, another national historic park that's a thrilling destination for Civil War buffs, Shiloh is a must-visit destination.