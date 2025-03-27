The Timeless Mississippi City With Sought-After Shopping, Southern Charm And Civil War History
A beautiful Mississippi city that oozes Civil War history and timeless Southern charm is one of the Magnolia State's true cultural gems, where visitors can learn first-hand about the bloodiest war in American history, all while taking in some surprisingly sophisticated dining and shopping options in a gorgeous and walkable downtown. Corinth, Mississippi, is a history-lovers' paradise, just under two hours east by car from Memphis, Tennessee. The city still boasts pre-Civil War homes, and it is the location of the "crossroads of the South," an important railroad junction that spurred one of the most important battles fought during the War Between the States in 1862.
Today, Corinth honors its important past with the Crossroads Museum and an installation of the Shiloh National Military Park, while also serving as the cultural hub of northeast Mississippi. The city claims to be among the first to serve the iconic Mississippi "slugburger," but its assets transcend Southern fare and include the region's bluegrass music, and excellent shopping. Every Thursday at dusk, bluegrass pickers from all over northeast Mississippi converge at the Alcorn County Courthouse square downtown for "Pickin' on the Square." Like another wonderful Mississippi community, Columbus, which boasts divine dining, specialty shops, and glistening riverside trails, Corinth offers a unique Southern retreat with something for everyone.
One of the most important battles of the Civil War was fought in Corinth's shadow
Just 23 miles north of Corinth lies Shiloh National Battlefield, home of one of the most influential battles of the Civil War. It's outcome in April 1862 led to the eventual invasion of Mississippi in the war's Western Theater by General U.S. Grant, as he and his army worked their way south to Vicksburg. It began with a surprise attack on Grant's army at Shiloh Church by Confederate forces led by General Albert Sidney Johnston the morning of April 6. Power shifted back and forth over the course of the first day. Johnston took a bullet and bled out, and his replacement, General P.G.T. Beauregard, planned to launch a surprise attack the morning of April 7. But by then, Grant's army was reinforced by Gen. Don Carlos Buell's Army of Ohio, and the Union Army forced the Confederates back to the South near Corinth. And, of course, the Union's primary objective was the railroad crossing in Corinth, which eventually fell to the north in October 1862.
The battle was much more involved, of course, and that's why a visit to Shiloh is an absolute must for anyone taking in the great little town of Corinth. There, visitors can literally walk in the steps of American history, and follow the battle plans of both the North and the South. For die-hard history buffs, seeing how the battle unfolded by wandering the hallowed ground of Shiloh is as close to being amid the cannon fire as they'll ever get. Visitors can pick up a battlefield map at the visitors center and follow the interpretive trail through the park. For history lovers, it's at least a daylong event. Like Harpers Ferry, another national historic park that's a thrilling destination for Civil War buffs, Shiloh is a must-visit destination.
What is a 'slugburger' and why you need to try one
The storied Mississippi "slugburger" is rumored to have come about in 1917 in Booneville, Mississippi, directly south of Corinth about 20 miles. But others claim that Corinth is the proper birthplace of this uniquely Mississippi meal. The slugburger derived its name from its price at most diners that served it. It used to cost a nickel, which, back in the day, was called a "slug." This fried hamburger is usually served on a white bun with pickles and mustard. The beef or pork patty was supplemented with filler, usually bread crumbs or grits, and then deep fried, placed on the bun and served with onion rings. It's still a northeast Mississippi delicacy, and, in Corinth, the historic Borroum's Drug Store and Soda Fountain lays claim to "the best slugburger in town." The dish is so beloved that it inspired the Slugburger Trail, a self-guided car trail across the region where visitors can sample the variations of the fried burger.
But, slugburgers aside, in Corinth, dining is serious business. The city is surprisingly cosmopolitan when it comes to food, offering everything from authentic Italian cuisine to inspired Thai dishes. With great dining options peppered throughout town, visitors can easily make a culinary weekend out of a visit to Corinth. The city offers some surprisingly diverse shopping in cute country gift stores, like Hoochie's Boutique. For some Southern-inspired fashion, stop by Shirley Dawg's, and visitors will love the antique furniture at Sanctuary Antiques. If you want a second Mississippi destination, head to Laurel, a Mississippi town that boasts a bustling arts scene and rare antiques. It's another great destination for a Southern retreat.