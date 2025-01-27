Mississippi's 'Friendly City' Offers Divine Dining, Specialty Shops, And Glistening Riverside Trails
When traveling through the Southland in the United States, places like Mississippi are well-known for having some pretty awesome cities along the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi River. However, the Magnolia State is full of hidden gems practically everywhere you look, especially if you're heading toward the Alabama border. About an hour northwest of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (one of the best American college towns) is the small city of Columbus.
Although you may think of other states when you hear that name, the fact is, Columbus, Mississippi, should be at the top of your travel list. This town has much more to offer than you may realize. Not only does it have some incredible dining and shopping areas, but it has its own lake, river, and creek, giving it some fantastic natural elements to enjoy your stay. While Columbus has long held the nickname of the "Friendly City, it gained national recognition for its friendliness when The Discovery Channel recognized it as the state's friendliest city on a "Best of Mississippi" show in 2014.
So, while the Gulf may have spots like the "Vegas of the South," you shouldn't ignore the special places elsewhere in the state. Pack your bags and get your hiking boots ready, and let's check out the wonderful world of Columbus, Mississippi.
Getting to know Columbus, Mississippi
When you look at the topography of the area, it makes sense why Columbus would be a settlement as far back as the 1500s. The city spans three distinct rivers: the Tombigbee to the West, the Buttahatchee to the North (next to the Columbus Air Force Base), and the Luxapallila, which runs straight through town. In fact, one of the first European explorers to venture through this area was Hernando de Soto, who crossed the Tombigbee River in 1540 during his search for El Dorado.
Before American colonists arrived in the early 1800s, the native Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes had established settlements here, although they called the area "Possum Town." The city of Columbus was officially founded in 1821, and it was a cotton-producing powerhouse by 1850.
As with many southern cities, Columbus experienced much loss during the Civil War, even though the town itself survived any major destruction. However, out of that loss came something memorable: Decoration Day. This holiday commemorated the dead on both sides of the conflict and was so inspirational that it would grow to become Memorial Day. Since the war, Columbus has grown and thrived, even becoming the birthplace of legendary playwright Tennessee Williams. Several buildings within the city are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
What to do when visiting Columbus
Because Columbus is such a friendly city, it's always welcoming to travelers from far-off places. However, the best way to reach the city is by driving. Because it's so close to the border, your best bet is to fly into Alabama's artsy "cultural capital" of Birmingham and then drive about two hours west.
Once you're in Columbus, you'll want to start dining and shopping as soon as possible. For food, you can choose from delectable options like Huck's Place (a Cajun/creole mix), Harveys Steakhouse (impeccable fine dining), or Zachary's (voted among the top 5 best burgers in Mississippi in 2019). Best of all, these places are all relatively close to the Tennessee Williams House Museum & Welcome Center. Plus, there's a lot of shopping nearby, whether you want clothes, souvenirs, jewelry, or antiques.
But what if you're more into nature? Columbus features one of the best river walks in the region. Although it only spans 4.4 miles, it offers some incredible views of the historic downtown district, the impressive bridge crossing the Tombigbee River, and a lamppost-lit footbridge. At dusk, the entire River Walk becomes a magical wonderland.