Mississippi's 'Friendly City' Offers Divine Dining, Specialty Shops, And Glistening Riverside Trails

When traveling through the Southland in the United States, places like Mississippi are well-known for having some pretty awesome cities along the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi River. However, the Magnolia State is full of hidden gems practically everywhere you look, especially if you're heading toward the Alabama border. About an hour northwest of Tuscaloosa, Alabama (one of the best American college towns) is the small city of Columbus.

Although you may think of other states when you hear that name, the fact is, Columbus, Mississippi, should be at the top of your travel list. This town has much more to offer than you may realize. Not only does it have some incredible dining and shopping areas, but it has its own lake, river, and creek, giving it some fantastic natural elements to enjoy your stay. While Columbus has long held the nickname of the "Friendly City, it gained national recognition for its friendliness when The Discovery Channel recognized it as the state's friendliest city on a "Best of Mississippi" show in 2014.

So, while the Gulf may have spots like the "Vegas of the South," you shouldn't ignore the special places elsewhere in the state. Pack your bags and get your hiking boots ready, and let's check out the wonderful world of Columbus, Mississippi.