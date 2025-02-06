A Mississippi Town Known For Stunning Architecture Boasts A Bustling Arts Scene And Rare Antiques
When people think of arts and culture in Mississippi, a few key places come to mind. Vicksburg blends arts with outdoor adventure, offering historic murals along the Mississippi River. Ocean Springs exudes an artsy vibe reminiscent of New Orleans. But one city putting itself on the map in the art scene — after nearly fading into obscurity — is Laurel. Once a booming lumber town, its grand downtown was all but forgotten by the 1990s. Now, thanks to a dedicated community effort, it's thriving again with a lively arts scene, historic architecture, and an array of rare antique shops.
Laurel has plenty to boast about: Mississippi's oldest art museum, a local theater hosting live performances, and a downtown brimming with shops and cafes. The city even has its own version of New York's Fifth Avenue — an elegant street lined with stately mansions built by the lumber barons who first made Laurel prosper. The town's resurgence offers a blend of history, culture, and Southern charm, making it a must-visit destination along a Mississippi road trip or an art-filled cottage getaway.
Laurel: from boom to bust and back again
Laurel's story began in 1893 when it became a thriving lumber mill town. Wealthy lumber barons built grand homes on the town's own Fifth Avenue to match their success. Many of these mansions still stand, including the George S. and Catherine M. Gardiner home, a striking Colonial Revival house from 1901 now repurposed as a school, and the 1903 house of Wallace B. and Nina Eastman Rogers, now serving as an event venue. However, the Great Depression led to the closure of all the mills, and over time, the town faded into near abandonment.
Fast forward to the 21st century, and Laurel found itself at the center of an unexpected revival. Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV showcased the beauty of Laurel's architecture, sparking widespread interest. "[W]e were the only people who lived downtown," Erin told Southern Living. "It was like a game: How can we make downtown Laurel feel alive again?" With the help of the community group Laurel Main Street, the downtown area has flourished once more. Today, it's home to a collection of unique shops, including antique destinations like Peddler's Junktion and Southern Antiques, perfect for treasure hunters.
Art lovers will also find plenty to admire in Laurel. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, founded in 1923, was Mississippi's first art museum and one of its finest, a must-see for any visitor. The museum, open Tuesday through Sunday with free admission, boasts an impressive collection ranging from European paintings to Native American basketry. Theater enthusiasts will want to catch a performance at the Laurel Little Theatre, which has been entertaining locals since the 1960s. It's also been the inaugural stage for actors like "Party Girl" star Parker Posey and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Mary Elizabeth Ellis.
Getting there, staying there, and savoring the flavors
The closest airport to Laurel is Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional, about 25 minutes from downtown, but it requires a connection through Houston, Texas. Alternatively, visitors can fly into Jackson, Mississippi, which offers an international airport, and drive an hour and 40 minutes southeast. If you prefer a scenic route, Amtrak stops in Laurel, so you can make it part of a breathtaking winter train ride across America. The train connects Laurel to cities like Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia, making it a convenient option for regional travelers.
Once you arrive, you'll find both familiar hotel chains and charming Southern accommodations. While the Hampton Inn & Suites offers a comfortable stay, to be truly immersed in the local hospitality, book a night at the Wisteria Bed and Breakfast, a home listed on the National Register of Historic Places with suites set at $180 per night. Another excellent option is the Laurel Cottages, a cozy collection of guest houses available on Airbnb, offering a more intimate glimpse into small-town Mississippi life.
Dining in Laurel is a treat for the taste buds. Start your day with a home-cooked breakfast or lunch at The Pearl Diner — be sure to sample its classic Southern fried chicken. If you're in the mood for a burger or need high-quality cuts to cook at home, head to The Knight Butcher. For a hearty dinner, The Loft is a top pick, while Cafe La Fleur offers delicious Cajun dishes. With its inviting Southern cuisine and inspiring history, Laurel's remarkable revival proves that even once-forgotten towns can shine again, ready to welcome visitors with some Mississippi charm.