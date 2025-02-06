A Mississippi Town Known For Stunning Architecture Boasts A Bustling Arts Scene And Rare Antiques

Laurel's story began in 1893 when it became a thriving lumber mill town. Wealthy lumber barons built grand homes on the town's own Fifth Avenue to match their success. Many of these mansions still stand, including the George S. and Catherine M. Gardiner home, a striking Colonial Revival house from 1901 now repurposed as a school, and the 1903 house of Wallace B. and Nina Eastman Rogers, now serving as an event venue. However, the Great Depression led to the closure of all the mills, and over time, the town faded into near abandonment.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and Laurel found itself at the center of an unexpected revival. Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV showcased the beauty of Laurel's architecture, sparking widespread interest. "[W]e were the only people who lived downtown," Erin told Southern Living. "It was like a game: How can we make downtown Laurel feel alive again?" With the help of the community group Laurel Main Street, the downtown area has flourished once more. Today, it's home to a collection of unique shops, including antique destinations like Peddler's Junktion and Southern Antiques, perfect for treasure hunters.

Art lovers will also find plenty to admire in Laurel. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, founded in 1923, was Mississippi's first art museum and one of its finest, a must-see for any visitor. The museum, open Tuesday through Sunday with free admission, boasts an impressive collection ranging from European paintings to Native American basketry. Theater enthusiasts will want to catch a performance at the Laurel Little Theatre, which has been entertaining locals since the 1960s. It's also been the inaugural stage for actors like "Party Girl" star Parker Posey and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Mary Elizabeth Ellis.