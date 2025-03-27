A Less-Visited Andean Country's Majestic 'Avenue Of The Volcanoes' Is A Dream Destination For Adventurers
Travelers booking a trip to Ecuador usually flock to the Galápagos Islands, but they're missing out big-time on an underappreciated yet equally worthwhile South American adventure: the country's "Avenue of the Volcanoes." This cluster of volcanoes runs down Ecuador's center between the provinces of Imbabura and Azuay, separating the country's eastern and western halves. (Some volcanoes are still active).
German scientist Alexander von Humboldt's ascent of Chimborazo, one of the Avenue's approximately 40 volcanoes, held the record for the highest ascent for nearly 30 years. The naturalist, who named the Avenue as well as the Humboldt Current off the coast, was one of the first in a stream of European adventurers and naturalists drawn to the Andes' soaring peaks and clear skies. To this day, tourists still flock to the area.
Humboldt would envy today's visitors, as Ecuador has invested time and money into building out the tourism infrastructure around several of its top destinations like Baños and adding more offerings to the Avenue of the Volcanoes experience. The majestic stretch of snow-capped peaks is part of the 5,530-mile Andes mountain range, the longest on the planet. The area includes a national park and reserve that should be atop any adventurous guest's list.
See the majestic volcanoes up close
Ecuador is well aware of its dream destination potential, and there's plenty to do around the Avenue of the Volcanoes. The Avenue is the heart of Cotopaxi National Park, named after the nation's second-highest peak. It can and should be the starting point of one's visit, with plenty of wildlife-filled trails for the adventurous, serving as a pleasant introduction to all the Avenue of the Volcanoes offers. The park's eponymous peak is 19,393 feet tall, one of the tallest volcanoes in the world. The hike to the summit is doable if you're accompanied by a capable guide. The best time to climb it for optimal weather is between December and January. Just remember that the air gets thin and dry at the top of the mountain, so be sure to thoroughly prepare for high-altitude climbing before attempting the hike to avoid altitude sickness.
The imposing summits and jagged edges of the volcanoes can stun even the most jaded of travelers. But it's the oscillation between the peaks and languid plains that gives the Avenue of the Volcanoes a diversity of experiences that can consume entire weeks of travel. Hiking, running, biking, bird-watching, or just a leisurely stroll can give one an overwhelming dose of the area's riches.
The wildlife matches the diversity of the terrain as well, and the Chimborazo Wildlife Reserve is a must-see in the area. While most know the Andes for its llamas, four different species of camelids roam the countryside: llamas, alpacas, guanacos, and vicuñas. Spot them all, if you can. Be sure to make an excursion on horseback to Chimborazo to get the flavor of life as a true local.
Make your stay an authentic Andean experience
Travelers bound from the United States enjoy visa-free status in Ecuador. Visitors should book a flight to Mariscal Sucre International Airport in the underrated Ecuadorian capital of Quito, a South American bucket list destination located north of Cotopaxi. (Most tours and guides for Cotopaxi depart from Quito.) Explore Ecuadorian history at the Hacienda La Cienega, a luxury accommodation offering a colonial feel with a stunning view of three of the Avenue's summits. Visitors would share the same views that Alexander von Humboldt enjoyed during his stay two centuries ago. Those hoping to get the most out of the Avenue of the Volcanoes should visit between June and September, when the summer heat dissipates but the weather remains dry overall.
Ecuador's popularity among adventurous travelers is growing every year. While the Avenue of Volcanoes may be well-known among mountaineers and adventurers, it's still an under-discovered gem to the broader public. At least for now.