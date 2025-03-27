A Less-Visited Andean Country's Majestic 'Avenue Of The Volcanoes' Is A Dream Destination For Adventurers

Ecuador is well aware of its dream destination potential, and there's plenty to do around the Avenue of the Volcanoes. The Avenue is the heart of Cotopaxi National Park, named after the nation's second-highest peak. It can and should be the starting point of one's visit, with plenty of wildlife-filled trails for the adventurous, serving as a pleasant introduction to all the Avenue of the Volcanoes offers. The park's eponymous peak is 19,393 feet tall, one of the tallest volcanoes in the world. The hike to the summit is doable if you're accompanied by a capable guide. The best time to climb it for optimal weather is between December and January. Just remember that the air gets thin and dry at the top of the mountain, so be sure to thoroughly prepare for high-altitude climbing before attempting the hike to avoid altitude sickness.

The imposing summits and jagged edges of the volcanoes can stun even the most jaded of travelers. But it's the oscillation between the peaks and languid plains that gives the Avenue of the Volcanoes a diversity of experiences that can consume entire weeks of travel. Hiking, running, biking, bird-watching, or just a leisurely stroll can give one an overwhelming dose of the area's riches.

The wildlife matches the diversity of the terrain as well, and the Chimborazo Wildlife Reserve is a must-see in the area. While most know the Andes for its llamas, four different species of camelids roam the countryside: llamas, alpacas, guanacos, and vicuñas. Spot them all, if you can. Be sure to make an excursion on horseback to Chimborazo to get the flavor of life as a true local.