The Toughest Hiking Trail In North America Is An Adventurous Walk Through WWII History

Desolate and wild, Canada's northwestern region spans hundreds of thousands of untouched square miles. Salient mountains fortify the forests, thundering rivers thrash through the brush, and an arduous trail snakes through its remotest regions. The Canol Heritage Trail, one of the most difficult treks to be found in all of North America, traverses 220 miles of the rough country covering the expansive tract between the Northwest Territories and the Yukon. Only a few travelers a year attempt the trek, taking weeks to battle the blistering conditions.

These resilient adventurers don't only face the trail for its famed ferocity: the Canol Heritage Trail is a historic landmark, a tribute to the sacrifices of World War II, and a passage into extraordinary and rarely-sighted landscapes. The historic trek through the breathtaking wilderness of northern Canada was inspired by a 1942 construction project. The U.S. feared a Japanese attack on Alaska during the war, and ordered the construction of the Canadian Oil (canol) project to shore up supply lines. With two years of grueling labor, 30,000 soldiers, and $134,000,000 of investment, the U.S. Army constructed an oil pipeline that ran across the mountains to MacMillan Pass.

When the war ended a year later and the project was sold for scraps, its residue left to meld into the forest growth over the decades. However, the Canol Heritage Trail still pays homage to the achievement of the soldiers willing to face the treacherous conditions of the Northwest Territories. On the trek, you'll spot wartime remnants still left on the side of the trail, ever-present reminders of the history of the remote span of wilderness.