The 'Scenic Railway Of The World' Is A Historic Trek Through The Breathtaking Alaskan Wilderness

At the far end of civilization, America's immense and untamed northern frontier only accepts the hardiest of adventurers. The 49th state's 663,000 square miles of wilderness are intimidating to travelers, an unfathomable expanse of snow-drenched mountains and impenetrable forests. Travelers on foot face ferocious wildlife and challenging trails, drivers are impeded by the limited roads, and cruisers miss the astonishing Alaskan interior. The natural solution, it would seem, is train travel.

Several scenic rail routes cut through the boundless Alaskan interior, transporting travelers on one of the most breathtaking train rides in America. Among them is a gold rush line, a rail trail that follows in the footsteps of the eager-eyed miners whose thirst for riches propelled them into the unknown Alaskan wilds. The White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad snakes into the heart of the Yukon, a short-haul narrow-gauge train that trundles over natural wonders.

Given that the journey can be as short as just over two and a half hours, it can be tacked on as a day trip to a wider Alaskan itinerary. An afternoon spent whiling by the train window is only a 20-minute detour away for travelers tackling one of the north's most spectacular drives, a legendary Alaskan road with eerie seclusion and beauty. You don't have to embark on an epic adventure to get there, though. The trains' point of origin, the small town of Skagway, is accessible by car via the South Klondike Highway and by air on scheduled and charter air services from Juneau and Haines.