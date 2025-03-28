One Of The 'Prettiest Villages In Andalusia' Is A Whitewashed Spanish Town Perched On A Cliff Over The Sea

Andalusia's Pueblos Blancos (White Towns) are a stunning series of towns and villages perched high in the Sierra de Grazalema of southern Spain, characterized by their whitewashed houses with red ceramic tile roofs. Set against rugged mountains, they are an eye-catching sight and combine to make a fabulously beautiful route through the northern provinces of Cadiz and Malaga.

While the joys of Spain's oldest city, Cadiz, and the big resort towns of Marbella and Malaga sometimes hog the limelight, the Pueblos Blancos are well-known in certain circles. The romantic city of Ronda overlooking the Guadalevín Canyon, the stunning views of the Guadalete Valley from Arcos de la Frontera, and the ancient walls of Medina Sidonia — rumored to be the oldest city in Europe — are all impressive and well worth visiting. But the highlight of these beautiful white hill towns, often described as the prettiest village in Andalusia, is a spot that is sometimes forgotten when discussing this gorgeous part of the world.

Frigilana is a heart-stoppingly beautiful town perched high on a mountain ridge overlooking the Mediterranean, and yet it is one of the region's best-kept secrets. It is just outside the coastal town of Nerja, and on the edge of the Parque Natural de Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama. It is an easy 50-minute drive from Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, just 45 miles away, and approximately an hour to Federico García Lorca Granada Airport.