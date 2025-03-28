One Of The 'Prettiest Villages In Andalusia' Is A Whitewashed Spanish Town Perched On A Cliff Over The Sea
Andalusia's Pueblos Blancos (White Towns) are a stunning series of towns and villages perched high in the Sierra de Grazalema of southern Spain, characterized by their whitewashed houses with red ceramic tile roofs. Set against rugged mountains, they are an eye-catching sight and combine to make a fabulously beautiful route through the northern provinces of Cadiz and Malaga.
While the joys of Spain's oldest city, Cadiz, and the big resort towns of Marbella and Malaga sometimes hog the limelight, the Pueblos Blancos are well-known in certain circles. The romantic city of Ronda overlooking the Guadalevín Canyon, the stunning views of the Guadalete Valley from Arcos de la Frontera, and the ancient walls of Medina Sidonia — rumored to be the oldest city in Europe — are all impressive and well worth visiting. But the highlight of these beautiful white hill towns, often described as the prettiest village in Andalusia, is a spot that is sometimes forgotten when discussing this gorgeous part of the world.
Frigilana is a heart-stoppingly beautiful town perched high on a mountain ridge overlooking the Mediterranean, and yet it is one of the region's best-kept secrets. It is just outside the coastal town of Nerja, and on the edge of the Parque Natural de Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama. It is an easy 50-minute drive from Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport, just 45 miles away, and approximately an hour to Federico García Lorca Granada Airport.
Whitewashed perfection and Moorish beauty in Frigilana
As with many of the towns in this part of the world, the Moorish influence on southern Spain shines through strongly in Frigilana. In fact, the historic old town is one of the best-preserved Moorish settlements in Andalusia. Cobbled streets with swirling patterns wind their way up and down the hillside, twisting and turning in labyrinthine chaos. Wandering around the town is a lung-busting, feet-aching joy, and the stunning views out over the valley and to the sea everywhere you look.
Frigiliana is a feast for the eyes, an exquisite contrast of dazzling white houses and bright explosions of color, from the glorious pink and purple bougainvilleas that grow everywhere to the blue details that pop up throughout the town. Exploring the barribarto (old town) by foot gives visitors a chance to see the 16th-century Church of San Antonio, the majestic Palacete de los Condes, and the iconic old sugar mill known as El Ingenio.
The town is filled with picturesque restaurants, traditional eateries tucked away down tiny alleyways, and glorious rooftop bars with stunning panoramic vistas. While many of the bars with the best views are mostly for tourists and don't follow through with food that lives up to the location, El Jardin is rightly known as one of the best dining spots in town, with its modern, international take on traditional Spanish tapas. La Bodeguilla is another superb choice for classic Andalusian fare, while La Taberna del Sacristán is a good option for anyone looking for decent vegetarian cooking, which can sometimes be hard to find in the region.
Joyous festivities and outdoor adventures in Frigilana
For such a small town, Frigilana has a remarkably busy events calendar. The pinnacle of the year, and something worth building your trip around, is the Festival de las Tres Culturas at the end of August. This fascinating event celebrates the historic combination of Islamic, Jewish, and Christian cultures that shaped and molded the town over the centuries. Four days of feasting, performances, music, and traditional shows and exhibits make this festival a truly unique experience.
Another remarkable cultural highlight is the Feria de San Antonio, Frigilana's annual festivities in honor of their patron saint. This is a more chaotic yet light-hearted and casual affair, with drinking and dancing long into the night. During the day you can expect to see traditional flamenco displays and various competitions, while when the sun goes down it is all about letting go and enjoying yourself. The Feria runs for five days in mid-June and is a great way to see the fun, frivolous side of this delightful destination.
Frigilana's cultural attractions aren't all parties and festivities, of course. The town has a wonderful Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum which offers a deep dive into the fascinating history of Andalusia and is a great place to get a better understanding of the region's complex cultural make-up. For more outdoorsy types, the town's location on the fringes of the Parque Natural de Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara y Alhama makes it the perfect destination for mountain hiking and wildlife watching amidst the spectacular landscapes of southern Spain.