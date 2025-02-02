The Most Beautiful White Hill Towns Rick Steves Says Are 'Steeped In The Soul Of Spain'

When travel pro, Rick Steves, yearns to explore Spain, his preferred destination is often Andalucía, which he describes as being "steeped in the soul of Spain." He particularly enjoys la Ruta de los Pueblos Blancos. The Route of the White Villages is a picture-perfect journey through the towns that dot the landscape of southern Spain.

"With a string of whitewashed hill towns, sunny skies, vibrant festivals, and tempting tapas, Andalucía is the soul of Spain — almost stereotypically so," he recalls on his website. "Whether crouching in a ravine or perched atop a hill, each town — painted white to stay cool in scorching summers — has a personality and a story of its own."

Andalucía is the birthplace of flamenco and bullfighting, with many of the traditions that define Spain hailing from these towns. Traveling the Ruta de los Pueblos Blancos is best done by car. Fortunately, Spain is one of the best countries in Europe for a road trip with a sprawling and well-maintained network of highways. Start your journey from one of two cities: Málaga, along Spain's golden Costa Del Sol on the Mediterranean, or Seville, the elegant and historic capital of Andalucía. Both cities have international airports, making them excellent gateways to Andalucía. You can begin at one and end at the other, exploring the villages in between. Here are some of Rick Steves' favorite places.