Chicago's Lavish Hotel Offers Floor-To-Ceiling Window Views, Heated Bathroom Floors, And A Luxurious Spa

Chicago may be nicknamed the Second City, but anyone who visits or lives in the Midwest's most populated metropolis will defiantly state that it is second to none. Boasting one of the most breathtaking downtown skylines on the planet, Chicago is the beloved home to championship-winning sports teams, world-class arts and entertainment, and top-tier Michelin-starred dining. The Windy City is also home to first-rate hospitality, and anyone looking to explore the very best that Chicago has to offer should consider booking a stay at the luxurious five-star Langham Hotel. Named one of the best hotels in Chicago year after year by U.S. News & World Report, The Langham Hotel is located right on the north bank of the Chicago River.

Occupying part of the former IBM Building, a historic 52-story skyscraper designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe, The Langham houses over 300 elegant guest rooms and suites, with rates averaging $478 per night. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, each deluxe room offers magnificent views of the city along with bespoke wood furnishings, marble-accented bathrooms with heated floors, and deep soaking bathtubs.

Need more space? Book one of The Langham's two-bedroom, two-bathroom Infinity and Regent suites. Both 2,700 square-foot suites feature private dressing parlors, dark wood dining tables, and separated living rooms fitted with functional fireplaces. Guests in these suites also enjoy exclusive access to The Langham Club, the hotel's premium clubhouse offering all-day refreshments and a well-stocked reading library.