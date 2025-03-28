Chicago's Lavish Hotel Offers Floor-To-Ceiling Window Views, Heated Bathroom Floors, And A Luxurious Spa
Chicago may be nicknamed the Second City, but anyone who visits or lives in the Midwest's most populated metropolis will defiantly state that it is second to none. Boasting one of the most breathtaking downtown skylines on the planet, Chicago is the beloved home to championship-winning sports teams, world-class arts and entertainment, and top-tier Michelin-starred dining. The Windy City is also home to first-rate hospitality, and anyone looking to explore the very best that Chicago has to offer should consider booking a stay at the luxurious five-star Langham Hotel. Named one of the best hotels in Chicago year after year by U.S. News & World Report, The Langham Hotel is located right on the north bank of the Chicago River.
Occupying part of the former IBM Building, a historic 52-story skyscraper designed by renowned architect Mies van der Rohe, The Langham houses over 300 elegant guest rooms and suites, with rates averaging $478 per night. Fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, each deluxe room offers magnificent views of the city along with bespoke wood furnishings, marble-accented bathrooms with heated floors, and deep soaking bathtubs.
Need more space? Book one of The Langham's two-bedroom, two-bathroom Infinity and Regent suites. Both 2,700 square-foot suites feature private dressing parlors, dark wood dining tables, and separated living rooms fitted with functional fireplaces. Guests in these suites also enjoy exclusive access to The Langham Club, the hotel's premium clubhouse offering all-day refreshments and a well-stocked reading library.
Unwind at the Langham Hotel's Chuan Spa & Health Club
Whether you decide to spend your time in the Second City paddling along the Chicago River or exploring one of its free cultural institutions, chances are you'll need a moment to recover from the hustle and bustle of the city. That's where the Chuan Spa comes in, a state-of-the-art facility that a TripAdvisor user describes as "a sanctuary of pampering" and "a veritable palace of pleasure." Located on the hotel's fourth floor, the Chuan Spa houses herbal and Himalayan salt saunas, aromatherapy steam rooms and showers, a Hydro-Vitality hot tub, and a 67-foot tranquil pool — all of which are open to Langham Hotel guests.
The full-service spa also offers a wide variety of holistic treatments guided by philosophies from traditional Chinese medicine. Guests seeking maximum relaxation can book the 5 Wu Xing Elements In-One treatment, which includes a full-body mud wrap and acupressure massage. The Chuan Tao of Detox treatment is another popular offering that promises to release energy blocks with massage and a warm marine algae wrap. Other services include decadent caviar and crushed pearl facials, reflexology-based hand and foot therapies, and even acupuncture.
Guests at The Langham Hotel can also take advantage of the Chuan Health Club's weekly wellness programming, which takes place in the hotel's fitness studio. Classes include mat Pilates, candlelight yoga, barre workshops, and crystal singing bowl sound meditations. Langham guests can also reserve one-on-one personal trainer workouts for $175 per session.
Indulge in afternoon tea at The Langham Hotel's Pavillion lounge
What lavish experience is complete without a spot of afternoon tea? Hosted every weekend in the airy Pavilion lounge, the Langham's signature afternoon tea is a high-class tradition that first debuted at the hotel's original London location in 1865. Delight in live classical music, proprietary Langham teas, and a curated selection of sweet and savory bites. Starting at $65 per person, guests can also choose to add a glass of champagne or delicious cocktail to their tea tray for an additional cost.
For those who aren't of the afternoon tea crowd, The Langham also offers exceptional dining and drinks at its chic on-site restaurant Travelle. Located on the hotel's second floor, Travelle serves a rotating seasonal menu of American cuisine featuring fine ingredients sourced from farms across the country. "It is the epitome of a five-star experience," writes one elite Yelp reviewer. Open daily for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, Travelle's well-rounded restaurant menu includes classic dishes such as smash burgers and eggs Benedict alongside internationally inflected offerings like butter chicken and chilaquiles.
At dinnertime, the Travelle's upscale corner lounge takes over the hosting duties with a shareable menu of sumptuous plates and elevated bar snacks. Enjoy bites like crispy calamari, spicy buffalo wings, and tuna poke cups alongside larger dishes like herb-crusted Colorado lamb. To accompany your meal, the Travelle lounge offers a painstakingly curated 1600-bottle wine list as well as an inventive menu of art-inspired cocktails.