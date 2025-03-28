The Best But Unexpected Way To See Nevada's Famously Crowded, Scenic Red Rock Canyon Road

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is an absolute gem of Nevada, and if you haven't experienced its wonders, it's time to book a trip. It's one of the best national parks in close driving distance from Las Vegas, around 17 miles from the famous Strip. If you're planning a Vegas getaway, it's worth saving a day to head out there. You can go hiking, do some climbing, or simply drive your car on the Red Rock Scenic Drive, a 13-mile one-way road that loops past breathtaking Aztec Sandstone formations, hills, and mountains.

However, you have another option to travel this gorgeous road, and that's by bicycle. Breathe in the air and take in the scenery at a slower pace than you would in a car, and biking it will take far less time than walking. The one-way traffic makes it simple to keep an eye on cars, and a bike makes it easier to see some of the wildlife in the area as well.

Red Rock Canyon gets about 3 million visitors a year, and from October 1 to May 31, you'll need to make a timed reservation (you can do so on the park's website). While the entry fee for a car is $20 at the time of this writing, a bicycle pass is only $8. When you visit, make sure to stop at the Visitor Center at the start of the route, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It has lots of information about the area, bathrooms, and water-filling stations to hydrate before you go.