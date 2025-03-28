The Best But Unexpected Way To See Nevada's Famously Crowded, Scenic Red Rock Canyon Road
The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is an absolute gem of Nevada, and if you haven't experienced its wonders, it's time to book a trip. It's one of the best national parks in close driving distance from Las Vegas, around 17 miles from the famous Strip. If you're planning a Vegas getaway, it's worth saving a day to head out there. You can go hiking, do some climbing, or simply drive your car on the Red Rock Scenic Drive, a 13-mile one-way road that loops past breathtaking Aztec Sandstone formations, hills, and mountains.
However, you have another option to travel this gorgeous road, and that's by bicycle. Breathe in the air and take in the scenery at a slower pace than you would in a car, and biking it will take far less time than walking. The one-way traffic makes it simple to keep an eye on cars, and a bike makes it easier to see some of the wildlife in the area as well.
Red Rock Canyon gets about 3 million visitors a year, and from October 1 to May 31, you'll need to make a timed reservation (you can do so on the park's website). While the entry fee for a car is $20 at the time of this writing, a bicycle pass is only $8. When you visit, make sure to stop at the Visitor Center at the start of the route, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It has lots of information about the area, bathrooms, and water-filling stations to hydrate before you go.
All about biking Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive near Las Vegas
If you plan to bring your own bike, there are some tips for traveling on a plane with sports equipment. However, there are also places nearby to rent, like Las Vegas Cyclery. You can also rent an e-bike or take a self-guided or fully-guided tour from Red Rock Bike Tours. There are places to stop for some hiking as well, with 12 parking areas where you can stop to take a break or have a snack.
However, it's important to know that it can be dangerous to visit some national parks in the summer. In Red Rock, the temperature regularly gets above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you absolutely must have water with you. Bring some electrolytes to mix with your water, like Skratch Labs Hydration Packets, which can help with dehydration, as well. In addition, the area doesn't always have great cell service, so it's important to have a map with you if needed. Make sure that someone knows where you're going to be, and have a set check-in time when you plan to leave the area.
It should go without saying that sunscreen is also a must. Animals are also a consideration, particularly if you stop for some pictures. Don't roll over any rocks, as venomous spiders, scorpions, and snakes live in the area and tend to hide under them. Leave them be. You may also see white-tailed antelope ground squirrels, bighorn sheep, and desert tortoises.