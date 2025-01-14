9 Tips For Traveling On A Plane With Sports Equipment

You can find a special bag or case for practically every piece of sports equipment, from scuba tanks and surfboards to baseball bats and javelins. During the winter, it's not uncommon to see skis being loaded onto the conveyor belt. Ski bags and boot bags come in all colors of the rainbow and feature protective padding in all the right places. Most have straps, and some have wheels to make your schlepp through the airport a bit easier. If you are on a tight budget, it can often be cheaper to decide on the bag you'd like at a brick-and-mortar shop, and then order it online (though we're all for supporting local businesses when possible).

Perhaps the most important choice of all comes with packing a bicycle. Many folks choose to avoid the added cost of a specially manufactured piece of luggage altogether, instead opting to pick up a cardboard bike box (usually for free) from their local bike shop. This option is safer than it may initially sound; remember that bicycles are typically shipped in cardboard boxes to shops, where they are assembled before being purchased by customers. Most shops are more than happy to give cyclists boxes that would otherwise be destined for the recycling bin, and especially kind employees might go out of their way to help you disassemble and pack your bike as well.

Other options for transporting your bike include bike boxes and bike bags. Both have their pros and cons; for instance, hardshell cases might offer the best level of protection, but airport staff tend not to treat them as fragile items. Additionally, different models of boxes and bags require different levels of disassembly. Know your priorities and purchase accordingly.