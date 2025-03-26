The Serene Florida Historic State Park With Ancient Oaks, Unique Exhibits, And Scenic Trails

Situated about 50 miles west of Orlando, the quaint town of Bushnell boasts a storied past dating back more than a century. The charming community sprouted from a local post office built in the fall of 1885. The city was officially incorporated in 1911, cementing its status as one of Central Florida's unsung gems. Tucked away on the outskirts of town sits Bushnell's crown jewel, the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, which offers visitors a glimpse into the Sunshine State's rich history.

The historic area was established in 1921 to preserve the site of the infamous Dade Battle of 1835. The deadly massacre, which took place in December of that year, saw scores of Seminole warriors ambush a United States Army detachment led by Major Francis L. Dade in an effort to resist the government's attempts to forcibly relocate the Indigenous nation from their homeland. Of the 107 soldiers under Dade's command, only three men survived the attack, marking the start of the Second Seminole War.

Of course, for history buffs keen on immersing themselves in American history, the battlefield is certainly a draw. The 80-acre park offers the picturesque charm of Florida's smallest state parks while still providing ample opportunity for adventure, from the many ancient oak trees and pine flatwoods dotting its scenic hiking trails to its museum filled with artifacts and exhibits stemming from the Florida Seminole wars.