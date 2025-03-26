An Uncrowded Beach In Baja California Sur Is A Breathtaking Escape From Tourists In Mexico
Like many popular destinations in Mexico, Baja California Sur attracts its fair share of crowds. While most tourists flock to Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, consider heading up the coast to a small community known for its coral reefs, natural beauty, and blissfully quiet beaches. Cabo Pulmo, located roughly 60 miles from the international airport in San Jose del Cabo, is a paradise for nature lovers. The beachfront village may be modest, but the underwater world is nothing short of extraordinary. Cabo Pulmo is known for having one of the most biodiverse coral reefs in North America and breathtaking unspoiled beaches. Much like Baja California Sur's best-kept secret of Loreto, Cabo Pulmo does not get nearly as busy as the mainstream resort towns, which means fewer crowds and more shoreline all to yourself.
Both a beach, village, and national park, Cabo Pulmo is certainly one of Mexico's best natural wonders. The region was discovered several centuries back and became a heavily exploited resource for commercial fishing and mother of pearl harvesting. It wasn't until the 1980s that a group of local academics discovered the devastating effects that this had on the ecosystem. In a miraculous joint effort by the president of Mexico, conservation groups, and UNESCO, the Cabo Pulmo reef was designated a protected area. Today, Cabo Pulmo is a National Marine Park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, ensuring that the reef and its inhabitants will thrive for generations. Cabo Pulmo attracts divers from all over the world, and the community takes an intentional approach to sustainable tourism and eco-friendly living.
The unspoiled beauty of Cabo Pulmo and its national park
Often called the "aquarium of the world," Cabo Pulmo National Park is located on the Sea of Cortez and is renowned for its extraordinary biodiversity with over 800 underwater species. In fact, it has the only hard coral reef in the Gulf of California and is estimated to be around 20,000 years old. It serves as a critical habitat for endangered wildlife, including the Cortez angelfish and several species of sea turtles. Cabo Pulmo is a mecca for scuba divers and offers some of the best underwater conditions in North America. The caveat is that you must be brave enough to plunge into the sea alongside a diverse and plentiful population of sharks, but as long as you're diving with an experienced guide, you have nothing to fear — just be sure to avoid flying right after scuba diving.
On land, you'll discover another layer of breathtaking beauty in Cabo Pulmo National Park. Along the entire coast are some of Mexico's best beaches, with miles of pristine white sand and panoramas of the shimmering sea. The surrounding Sierra La Laguna mountains are a wonderful backdrop but also a great place to hike and soak up gorgeous views of the peninsula. The mountains are a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, home to hundreds of plant species and over 150 birds. Keep your eyes peeled for the sea agave plants and Xantus sapphire hummingbird, rare species that live only on the Baja California peninsula.
Plan the perfect getaway to Cabo Pulmo
Unlike many tourist destinations in Mexico, Cabo Pulmo is largely underdeveloped and enjoys a sustainable way of life. Local accommodations are mostly eco-friendly casitas, lodges, and bungalows that operate on solar power, as the surrounding area has limited access to electricity and no phone lines. Though it may not have the same conveniences as a Hilton resort, Cabo Pulmo offers the luxuries of starry night skies and total immersion in nature. There is only one village in the area, a modest but friendly place with a handful of shops and eateries. Most of the restaurants serve sustainably caught seafood and traditional Mexican dishes. The relaxed lifestyle and emphasis on conservation make this spot a refreshing alternative to busy resort towns.
The main attraction of Cabo Pulmo is undoubtedly the beach and its natural beauty, but there are also plenty of opportunities to spot wildlife — in or out of the water. From early December to mid-April, Cabo Pulmo is a hotspot for whale watching, and sometimes, you can spot these majestic creatures from the beach. The national park also offers three-hour excursions to see the whales up close alongside other species like dolphins, sea lions, and flying fish. For more thrilling ways to experience Cabo Pulmo, you can book group kayaking trips, off-road motorcycle tours, private Jeep excursions, and buggy rides. Whether you're craving a quiet escape or an adrenaline-filled adventure, there's truly something for everyone here.