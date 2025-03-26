An Uncrowded Beach In Baja California Sur Is A Breathtaking Escape From Tourists In Mexico

Like many popular destinations in Mexico, Baja California Sur attracts its fair share of crowds. While most tourists flock to Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, consider heading up the coast to a small community known for its coral reefs, natural beauty, and blissfully quiet beaches. Cabo Pulmo, located roughly 60 miles from the international airport in San Jose del Cabo, is a paradise for nature lovers. The beachfront village may be modest, but the underwater world is nothing short of extraordinary. Cabo Pulmo is known for having one of the most biodiverse coral reefs in North America and breathtaking unspoiled beaches. Much like Baja California Sur's best-kept secret of Loreto, Cabo Pulmo does not get nearly as busy as the mainstream resort towns, which means fewer crowds and more shoreline all to yourself.

Both a beach, village, and national park, Cabo Pulmo is certainly one of Mexico's best natural wonders. The region was discovered several centuries back and became a heavily exploited resource for commercial fishing and mother of pearl harvesting. It wasn't until the 1980s that a group of local academics discovered the devastating effects that this had on the ecosystem. In a miraculous joint effort by the president of Mexico, conservation groups, and UNESCO, the Cabo Pulmo reef was designated a protected area. Today, Cabo Pulmo is a National Marine Park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, ensuring that the reef and its inhabitants will thrive for generations. Cabo Pulmo attracts divers from all over the world, and the community takes an intentional approach to sustainable tourism and eco-friendly living.