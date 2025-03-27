The World's Happiest Beach Town Is A Paradise Along Spain's Scenic Coastline Just An Hour From Barcelona

Wind in your hand, toes in the sand — who doesn't love a day at the beach? But do some beaches make you happier than others? This question is what a new study conducted by CV Villas, a vacation rental booking platform based in London, aimed to find out. Compiling a list of 103 popular beaches around the world and thousands of photos gathered from social media, the company used AWS Rekognition software, an AI-powered tool, to analyze every image based on positive facial expressions, resulting in "an average smile score" for each beach.

There are many beautiful beaches that made it into the top 30 list, such as the Pacific Northwest's stunning Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast, which represents the U.S. at #16, or even Dolphin Beach, a stretch of Caribbean Coast in Cancun which took home #12 for Mexico, but the #1 spot for happiest beach went to Sitges Beach, Spain, set in a charming beach town that is the perfect day-tripping distance from Barcelona.

Here's what you need to know about this happy — and historically gay, (as in literally LGBTQ-friendly) — beach town. It not only has smiley sands, but also is rich in art, culture, and history.