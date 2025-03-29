Hidden In Yellowstone's Shadow Is America's Oldest National Forest With Fewer Crowds And Alpine Lakes
The Mountain West is home to some of the world's most breathtaking natural spaces. The region offers unparalleled opportunities for outdoor adventures, from Colorado's scenic national forests and monuments to the remote recreation paradise of Montana's natural beauty. However, travel east of Big Sky Country's Yellowstone National Park (which is beautiful to visit in spring) and you'll find the Shoshone National Forest — an unsung wilderness oasis just waiting to be explored. Located in the northern Rocky Mountains of northwest Wyoming, the rugged land spans 2.4 million acres, offering wanderlusters a secluded respite in nature unlike any other.
Despite being larger than Yellowstone, which encompasses about 2.2 million acres, the Cowboy State's sprawling woodland gets far fewer visitors each year, allowing you to enjoy its beauty without having to fight the crowds. Another thing that sets the Shoshone National Forest apart from the rest is the fact that it holds the distinction of being America's oldest national forest. In March 1891, former President Benjamin Harrison designated the then nearly 1.3 million acre site as the Yellowstone Park Timberland Reserve. Five million more acres were added in May 1902, and the reserve was subsequently split into four sections. One of these was the Shoshone Division, situated east of Yellowstone. The area later earned its current moniker, the Shoshone National Forest, named after the Shoshone people, one of the Indigenous tribes who have called the region their homeland.
With its rich history and picturesque landscapes, the national forest certainly has it all. Not to mention, it's teeming with hundreds of alpine lakes, several towering mountain ranges, miles upon miles of backcountry hiking trails, scenic byways, and an array of wildlife, making for an unforgettable trek through nature.
See the rugged beauty of the Shoshone National Forest
The Shoshone National Forest is the epitome of outdoor adventure and recreation. As one TripAdvisor reviewer eloquently put it: "The Shoshone National Forest has a nice diversity of terrain, including some of America's most dramatic wilderness." The visitor highlighted the site's scenic drives, craggy peaks, and stunning alpine lakes, describing the land as being so expansive "you can venture into backcountry so deep few human eyes have seen it."
Travelers can try their hand at seeing all that the forest has to offer via its four byways: the Beartooth All-American Road, the Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway, the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, and the Wyoming Centennial Scenic Byway, which take between 45 minutes and 4 hours to traverse completely. Those interested in navigating the area on foot can venture out onto the more than 1,300 miles of trails. According to AllTrails, the top three rated lake trails are the moderately difficult Lake Louise Trail, a nearly 5-mile out-and-back path, and the challenging Glacier Lake and Washakie Pass Loop, which span 4.3 miles and 35.5 miles, respectively.
Whether you decide to drive or hike, the forest affords visitors a wealth of wildlife-viewing opportunities, with more than 300 species ranging from deer and elk to pikas and river otters. It's important to note that the area is also home to grizzly and black bears, among other potentially dangerous wild animals, so be sure to exercise caution, especially when camping or hiking.
Plan the perfect forest retreat
Ready to embark on a getaway to the wilds of Wyoming? The rustic town of Cody is only about 25 miles away from the Shoshone National Forest, providing easy access for visitors flying into the Yellowstone Regional Airport. Perched between the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains right along the rushing Shoshone River, the bustling tourist community offers a variety of lodging options, including several historic hotels. Enjoy a stay at the Irma Hotel, which was built by American frontiersman William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1902. Or, check into the Chamberlin Inn, a charming boutique hotel established the year before.
For a more adventurous experience, the Shoshone National Forest boasts more than 30 campgrounds. These include the Wapiti Campground and the Elk Fork Campground near Cody, both of which offer stunning views of the Shoshone River. On TripAdvisor, a camper who stayed at the former campground said the site was "a real gem," adding: "Wapiti is a National Forest Campground so it was cheap to stay, had a host, and was well maintained. Each campsite was spacious and pretty with lots of natural forest — trees, shrubs, flowers, the river. ... Would definitely stay here again or in any of the other National Forest campgrounds along this stretch."