Hidden In Yellowstone's Shadow Is America's Oldest National Forest With Fewer Crowds And Alpine Lakes

The Mountain West is home to some of the world's most breathtaking natural spaces. The region offers unparalleled opportunities for outdoor adventures, from Colorado's scenic national forests and monuments to the remote recreation paradise of Montana's natural beauty. However, travel east of Big Sky Country's Yellowstone National Park (which is beautiful to visit in spring) and you'll find the Shoshone National Forest — an unsung wilderness oasis just waiting to be explored. Located in the northern Rocky Mountains of northwest Wyoming, the rugged land spans 2.4 million acres, offering wanderlusters a secluded respite in nature unlike any other.

Despite being larger than Yellowstone, which encompasses about 2.2 million acres, the Cowboy State's sprawling woodland gets far fewer visitors each year, allowing you to enjoy its beauty without having to fight the crowds. Another thing that sets the Shoshone National Forest apart from the rest is the fact that it holds the distinction of being America's oldest national forest. In March 1891, former President Benjamin Harrison designated the then nearly 1.3 million acre site as the Yellowstone Park Timberland Reserve. Five million more acres were added in May 1902, and the reserve was subsequently split into four sections. One of these was the Shoshone Division, situated east of Yellowstone. The area later earned its current moniker, the Shoshone National Forest, named after the Shoshone people, one of the Indigenous tribes who have called the region their homeland.

With its rich history and picturesque landscapes, the national forest certainly has it all. Not to mention, it's teeming with hundreds of alpine lakes, several towering mountain ranges, miles upon miles of backcountry hiking trails, scenic byways, and an array of wildlife, making for an unforgettable trek through nature.