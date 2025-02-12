Situated Between Yellowstone And Glacier National Park Is A Remote Recreation Paradise Of Natural Beauty
Between the most strenuous trails in Glacier National Park and the vibrant geysers of Yellowstone, another natural beauty awaits adventurers seeking a remote escape. Beloved for charming mountain town vibes minus the crowds at more well-known tourist spots, the unincorporated community of Polaris, Montana, promises visitors an unforgettable vacation experience. Find this recreational paradise about two and a half hours from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, where out-of-state travelers can fly in and make the scenic drive past Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, Hollowtop Mountain, and other stunning sights to reach their final destination.
Upon reaching Polaris, expect a wild wonderland where modern luxuries fall away in favor of cozy wood cabins that fit in among a landscape of spectacular forested mountain ranges. Surrounded by Montana's Pioneer Mountains and Grasshopper Creek Valley, this former mining town has settled into a sleepy hidden gem home to around just 142 people. While the region's serene vistas will appeal to travelers looking to unwind and relax for a long weekend, this small town also provides enough adventure to keep thrill-seekers happy for days. This is thanks to several factors, including nearby opportunities for everything from skiing and snowmobiling to fishing, wildlife spotting, hiking, and more.
Before visiting Polaris, decide which activities to prioritize during your trip. Though the region can delight homebodies who appreciate sightseeing from a cozy cabin during any season, some outings require specific weather for peak enjoyment. Like many places throughout Montana, Polaris offers winter sports enthusiasts the best snow conditions between December and early spring. That said, picky pro skiers may want to wait until January and February for optimal snow conditions. In contrast, anglers will find the region most active from summer through fall. No matter what you want to do in Polaris, plan your perfect itinerary with this guide to the area's best spots.
Where to find the best skiing and snowboarding in Polaris
Ranked by The Travel as the most underrated ski resort town in Montana, Polaris is a haven for winter sports enthusiasts who appreciate snowy slopes but hate big crowds. Just over 5 miles from town, Maverick Mountain welcomes everyone from first-time skiers to seasoned snowboarders. Equipped with an on-site ski shop, the resort has you covered, whether you need a quick tune-up or full-day rentals. Expect to find 24 runs (broken down into 27% beginner runs, 37% intermediate, 18% advanced, and 18% expert) on Maverick Mountain, plus the chairlift, Cowboy Cafe, and Thunder Bar.
As reviewer Michael Adams on Google raved, Maverick Mountain is "one of the top 5 ski hills I've ever been to and I've been to a lot of ski resorts. With just one lift so much terrain is available. It's got nice long blue cruisers, black diamond steeps, glades and ungroomed runs plus plenty of laid back greens. ... Cannot say enough good things about Maverick." Other visitors praised the resort's friendly and welcoming environment.
Prefer cross-country skiing or snowmobiling? Check out the 7.5 miles of groomed cross-country trails near Elkhorn Hot Springs Resort, close to the longer Elkhorn Hot Springs Ski Trail. For 150 miles of snowmobile territory, head to the Wise River-Polaris Trail in nearby Wisdom. Montana High Country on the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway can hook you up with snowmobile rentals, plus guided tours and access to more than 200 miles of snowmobile trails by its lodge. Before you embark on any snowy excursions, make sure you've bundled up in your warmest winter gear and best heated socks to handle Polaris' frosty winter weather.
Don't miss these other top attractions in Polaris
Whether you plan to spend your Polaris vacation curled up by a fireplace and gazing out the window or hitting the slopes and tackling the trails, make time to explore a few of the best sightseeing spots and attractions nearby. Start at Elkhorn Hot Springs Resort, where you can relax and soothe any achy muscles in geothermal pools warmed between 92 and 102 degrees. With summer hours generally ranging from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and winter hours ending just an hour earlier, Elkhorn's hot springs and pools invite travelers to soak their cares away for just $10 per adult and $7 for kids (at the time of writing). Just plan to bring your own towels, as visitors not staying in the Elkhorn lodge or cabins must pay a fee of $1 for towels onsite. And if the hot springs aren't enough for you, get some extra heat with a trip to the indoor sauna, which is kept between 104 and 106 degrees.
Outside of Elkhorn, travelers can discover some of the region's best views during a day trip along the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway. Passing through Polaris, the byway is an easy-to-reach drive full of massive granite peaks, lush meadows, pine forests, and glimpses of ghost towns like Coolidge. Anglers itching to catch some trout will also love this drive, as it leads toward Big Hole River, home to some of Montana's best trout fishing.