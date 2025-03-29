One Of The Trendiest Unique Luxury Hotels In Manhattan Combines Parisian Elegance With New York Chic
The Barrière Group, established in 1912, has a rich hospitality history in France, with hotels from Paris to Cannes to St. Barths. For its first foray into the U.S. market, the luxury group chose the heart of stylish and discreet Tribeca, the New York neighborhood where you're most likely to spot a celebrity, for its hotel, Fouquet's New York. While the exterior is a staid brick facade, the fanciful interior design is a riot of subtle jewel tones, glittery accents, and luxe fabrics. This chic oasis in the middle of Manhattan features nearly 100 rooms and suites, bedecked in romantic pastel shades with lavish marble bathrooms. Some even boast sprawling outdoor balconies with panoramic views of the city's iconic skyline. The hotel's other amenities range from a sleek screening room to the Spa Diane, a soothing sanctuary with an indoor pool and a full treatment menu. And while Brasserie Fouquet's and Titsou Bar are favorites among visitors and neighborhood residents for glamorous socializing, the private rooftop is an exclusive perch to admire the city skyscrapers. In every corner of Fouquet's New York, New York's inimitable energy fuses effortlessly with classic French sophistication.
Fouquet's New York is located in Tribeca, within easy walking distance to SoHo, the West Village, and Battery Park. The hotel is within an hour's drive from John F. Kennedy International Airport. While New York is an exciting destination to visit year-round, the best time for long walks and mild weather are the spring and fall months.
Staying at Fouquet's New York
The hotel's 97 rooms and suites are delightful cocoons away from the city bustle. Each is luxuriously decorated in a palette of rose pink and pale green to create an idyllic Paris-meets-New York hideaway. Floor-to-ceiling windows showcase gorgeous city and Hudson River vistas, and the extravagant bathrooms are swathed in marble. "I love the Tribecca [sic] location which is quiet and feels like true New York with its cobblestone streets," wrote Tripadvisor reviewer Colin J. "I had a corner suite that took full advantage of huge windows and an amazing city view."
An ultra-luxe option to book is the Tribeca Corner Terrace Suite, which invites outdoor relaxation with a wraparound terrace complete with loungers from which to overlook the city. However, the pinnacle of Fouquet's New York's accommodations is the Fouquet's Penthouse, a nearly 2,000-square-foot duplex with two terraces, an office, living and dining rooms, and two bedrooms. Fouquet's gracious accommodations are the perfect base for exploring New York City. To continue the French theme, don't miss a walk over to New York City's "Little Paris," a warm romantic enclave of wine, bakeries, and shopping.
Dining at Fouquet's New York
Dining at Fouquet's New York is a glamorous affair that transports guests to Paris. The iconic Brasserie Fouquet's, which first opened on Paris' Champs-Élysées in 1899, has a location inside the hotel. Stylishly appointed with crimson banquettes and glittery chandeliers, Brasserie Fouquet's serves a menu of beloved French cuisine, from escargots to Dover sole meunière, at brunch and dinner.
Afterwards, slip into the neighboring Titsou Bar, a fuchsia-hued jewel box of a bar to savor one of the hotel's delicious aperitifs. And crowning the hotel's red brick facade is Le Vaux, a private rooftop bar for hotel guests to enjoy drinks and light bites during the summer months. For more casual dining, head to Élysée's, a chic, enclosed courtyard space, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The menu here is a fusion of Italian and French specialities, from fresh pizzas and pastas to entrees like chicken paillard and tuna Niçoise. Beyond the hotel, Tribeca's eclectic mix of Michelin-starred restaurants, cozy wine bars, and buzzing hot spots should also factor into a New York itinerary.
What to do at and around Fouquet's New York
While the hotel's range of amenities beckon, there is so much to see a short walk from Tribeca. Venture down to Battery Park, considered "New York's birthplace," which is a free-to-visit park full of famous attractions, shopping, and more. Active types looking for a waterfront run or power walk can jog along the West Side Highway, a pedestrian path parallel to the Hudson River that promises spectacular views. The charming streets of SoHo and the West Village brim with endless boutiques, cafes, and art galleries.
After a day of exploring New York, the subterranean Spa Diane is a welcome break from the city where guests can completely recharge. The spa offers a full menu of pampering treatments, such as massages, facials, and body scrubs, all with products from the celebrated French brand Biologique Recherche. Guests can also enjoy the stunning indoor pool, equipped with hydrotherapy jets, and relax in the sauna and steam rooms. Gym junkies will be thrilled with the hotel's sleek DogPound fitness center for workouts. Another luxe amenity is the hotel's opulent Cannes Cinema, decked out with oversized velvet chairs for screening movies and hosting other private events.