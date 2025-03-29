One Of The Trendiest Unique Luxury Hotels In Manhattan Combines Parisian Elegance With New York Chic

The Barrière Group, established in 1912, has a rich hospitality history in France, with hotels from Paris to Cannes to St. Barths. For its first foray into the U.S. market, the luxury group chose the heart of stylish and discreet Tribeca, the New York neighborhood where you're most likely to spot a celebrity, for its hotel, Fouquet's New York. While the exterior is a staid brick facade, the fanciful interior design is a riot of subtle jewel tones, glittery accents, and luxe fabrics. This chic oasis in the middle of Manhattan features nearly 100 rooms and suites, bedecked in romantic pastel shades with lavish marble bathrooms. Some even boast sprawling outdoor balconies with panoramic views of the city's iconic skyline. The hotel's other amenities range from a sleek screening room to the Spa Diane, a soothing sanctuary with an indoor pool and a full treatment menu. And while Brasserie Fouquet's and Titsou Bar are favorites among visitors and neighborhood residents for glamorous socializing, the private rooftop is an exclusive perch to admire the city skyscrapers. In every corner of Fouquet's New York, New York's inimitable energy fuses effortlessly with classic French sophistication.

Fouquet's New York is located in Tribeca, within easy walking distance to SoHo, the West Village, and Battery Park. The hotel is within an hour's drive from John F. Kennedy International Airport. While New York is an exciting destination to visit year-round, the best time for long walks and mild weather are the spring and fall months.